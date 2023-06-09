Superbon Singha Mawynn shows how to land his signature high kicks with Mitch Chilson

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn is returning to action on June 9 at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video. Meeting the Thai legend in the middle of the Circle will be Turkish striker Tayfun 'Turbine' Ozcan.

After dropping the belt to Chingiz Allazov at ONE Fight Night 6 earlier this year, Superbon wants to move past the loss and come back stronger than ever. He will get to do so in front of his home crowd inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Before losing to Allazov this past January, Superbon Singha Mawynn was considered by Combat Press to be the #1 lightweight and #2 pound-for-pound kickboxer in the world. This status was hardly altered by one loss, as Superbon is still one of the very best in the world. Particularly, he's perhaps the greatest kicker in the game today.

Here's a video by ONE commentator Mitch Chilson on how Superbon connects his trademark high kick:

"Breaking down the Superbon Kick @superbon_banchamek showed me how to do his high kick. 3 steps:

1. Get high on toes and pivot. 2. Lean forward. Get your head/ body weight moving forwards 3. Turn your shoulders. Lead shoulder turns back and rear shoulder comes forward. However this requires a high level of flexibility in the hips to perform so user be warned."

The torque and power in that high kick are something to behold. Superbon Singha Mawynn's signature high roundhouse made history in 2021. He used it to separate the legendary Giorgio Petrosyan from his senses. It's a KO every fight fan should see.The fact that Superbon pulled it off so cleanly is just as staggering as the fact that he did it to a fighter that's largely considered untouchable.

Come June 9, look to see Superbon Singha Mawynn attempt a repeat of history when he faces Tayfun Ozcan in the middle of the Circle. Watch ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov in the U.S or Canada live and for free with an Amazon Prime membership.

