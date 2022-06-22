"Can do it with her eyes closed" - 'Supergirl' Jaroonsak shows off thunderous knee strikes

Anna 'Supergirl' Jaroonsak has some very impressive knee strikes. Recently on Instagram, ONE Championship shared a video of the Muay Thai striker putting on a knee clinic in a seminar.

ONE shared the following clip:

"Anna "Supergirl" Jaroonsak can do it with her eyes closed!"

The clip is of 'Supergirl' showing off her knee attacks in which she raises her knee up and shoves it forward using power from her hip. The strike is called a spearing knee. She does these attacks while looking away and giving instructions to the class.

Before debuting in ONE Championship, 'Supergirl' was a titleholder in PBA Thailand and had spent her entire life training in Muay Thai. She made her debut in ONE in 2020 and has left quite an impression on fans.

In her first bout, she earned a knockout stoppage against the Argentinian Milagros Lopez in just the first minute of round one. Next, she had a close, competitive match against the skilled veteran Ekaterina Vandaryeva in which she won via decision.

'Supergirl' Jaroonsak currently does not have a fight scheduled but will likely be back before the end of the year. She will be looking to work towards a title shot against reigning champion Smilla Sundell.

'Supergirl' Jaroonsak discusses father's teaching

Having spent her entire life training in Muay Thai under her father, 'Supergirl' Jaroonsak remembers many of the teachings he instilled in her. In an exclusive interview with ONE Championship in January, the Thai striker recalled a story:

“My dad always called [the boys] into the camp saying, ‘Come here. Don’t fight in the streets with no rules. Come fight in the ring with gloves, properly.' If I wanted to fight, I had to fight with rules and gloves. So, I always told [the boys] that I was a boxer, not a gangster, and if they wanted to fight, fight with rules and gloves in the camp.”

She also mentioned that both she and her sister still spend time training with their father in addition to training elsewhere. Her sister is Nat 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak, who previously competed in Muay Thai and recently made her debut in ONE's MMA division.

Both 'Supergirl' and 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak will likely be back in the ONE circle later this year.

