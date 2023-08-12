‘Supergirl’ does not want a rematch with Stamp Fairtex: “I really respect her”

Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak is not interested in running back her January scrap with top-ranked atomweight contender Stamp Fairtex.

‘Supergirl’ scored her third win under the ONE Championship banner at ONE Fight Night 13., dispatching two-time ISKA world champion Lara Fernandez via unanimous decision. The victory comes seven months removed from her closely contested split decision loss to Stamp Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 6.

Speaking about her showdown with Stamp earlier this year, ‘Supergirl’ revealed that she holds no ill will toward the Thai fan favorite, nor is she seeking to run the bout back after coming up on the losing end of the scorecards.

“I think no, because I really respect her,” she said when asked about a potential rematch between herself and Stamp.

After three rounds of high-octane action, Stamp Fairtex was awarded the victory on two of the three scorecards handed in. But many pundits believed that ‘Supergirl’ did more than enough to walk away with the victory that night.

Stamp added another big win to her resume in May, finishing Alyse Anderson via knockout with an absolutely vicious body kick in the second round of their ONE Fight Night 10 clash. The victory secured Stamp an opportunity to once again compete for the atomweight world championship.

On September 29, Stamp will step into the Circle with No. 2 ranked contender Ham Seo Hee, the winner leaving Singapore Indoor Stadium with the interim atomweight ONE world championship wrapped around their waist.

