"Surprised by him giving up" - MMA fighters react to Nick Diaz's TKO loss to Robbie Lawler at UFC 266

As advertised, Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler 2 turned out to be one of the most entertaining fights at UFC 266. The pair of octagon legends are now 1-1 after Lawler defeated his rival via third-round TKO.

Despite being long removed from their athletic primes, Diaz and Lawler did not disappoint. The pair of UFC icons put on show-stealing performances ahead of the event's double-header championship fights.

The former UFC welterweight champion entered fight night with a massive chip on his shoulder. Lawler wasted no time pushing forward as he came out firing on all cylinders. However, Diaz showcased his signature toughness as he survived Lawler's onslaught and returned fire with a series of combinations.

Unlike their first go-round, it was Lawler who turned the pressure up on Diaz. In round three, a right hook by Lawler sent Diaz down. After Diaz failed to get back on his feet, referee Jason Herzog called for a stoppage.

Here's how some of the biggest UFC stars reacted to the spectacular rematch between Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler at UFC 266.

MMA pros react to Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler 2 at UFC 266

Like most fans, UFC megastar Conor McGregor was hyped from the opening bell. The Irishman took to Twitter to express his excitement for the highly anticipated rematch.

Former UFC lightweight champion BJ Penn and current number one contender Dustin Poirier are in agreement that what they saw was legendary. Both men sent out messages of appreciation to the combatants.

Middleweight star Derek Brunson described Lawler and Diaz as warriors while light heavyweight standout Jamahal Hill thoroughly enjoyed the bout. Brunson added that Diaz didn't have to explain why he lost but believes the contest should've been scheduled for three rounds instead of five.

Derek Brunson @DerekBrunson Nick Diaz my boy , you don’t have to explain yourself . G’s up 💯 #UFC266 Nick Diaz my boy , you don’t have to explain yourself . G’s up 💯 #UFC266

Rising strawweight star Miranda Maverick was surprised to see Nick Diaz break down to the point where he refused to continue. Nonetheless, Maverick was astounded with the showing of the two icons. Megan Anderson, on the other hand, thought the ending was anti-climactic but said she enjoyed the bout overall.

Megan Anderson @MeganA_mma



#UFC266 A crazy 2 rounds and somewhat of an anticlimactic ending, but the rematch lived up to hype while it lasted!! A crazy 2 rounds and somewhat of an anticlimactic ending, but the rematch lived up to hype while it lasted!!



#UFC266

Joe Joe Giannetti 🥋🤑💀 @Giannettimma Tough to see it end like that, Diaz looked better than I expected for sure! wonder if that nose broke?? #ufc266 Tough to see it end like that, Diaz looked better than I expected for sure! wonder if that nose broke?? #ufc266

Lightweight Joe Giannetti, meanwhile, was also saddened to see Diaz go out like he did. But the 26-year-old said the Stockton bad-boy exceeded his expectations.

Former UFC middleweight title challenger Chael Sonnen believes he jinxed Nick Diaz. Sonnen and boxing commentator Teddy Atlas gave their immediate analysis of the classic bout.

Chael Sonnen @ChaelSonnen Chael P did it AGAIN.. Chael P did it AGAIN..

Teddy Atlas @TeddyAtlasReal Lawler much crisper and quicker Diaz slow plodding and that hook behind his ear ended it. Away too long. Hats off though to both. Lot of well placed and timed shots by Lawler, and good body work. #UFC #UFC 266 Lawler much crisper and quicker Diaz slow plodding and that hook behind his ear ended it. Away too long. Hats off though to both. Lot of well placed and timed shots by Lawler, and good body work. #UFC #UFC266

Also Read

Finally, Tanner Boser wants to see more of Nick Diaz. The heavyweight contender even provided a suggestion for Diaz's next opponent.

Tanner Boser @BulldozerBoser Fuck it. Nick Diaz vs Cowboy. Let the people have this. Fuck it. Nick Diaz vs Cowboy. Let the people have this.

Watch our exclusive interview with Dustin 'The Diamond' Poirier right here!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh