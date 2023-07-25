Suspended UFC fighter granted license to fight Rafael Dos Anjos after neurosurgeon clearance

It appears as a UFC fighter's suspension will not pose a threat to an upcoming headliner being canceled.

According to MMA Underground's John Morgan, the upcoming UFC Vegas 79 welterweight main event between Vicente Luque and former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos will be take place according to plan. Luque was granted a license by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, so he will not be forced to withdraw from the event, which is scheduled to take place at the Apex on August 12.

Morgan tweeted:

"Vicente Luque has been granted a license by the NSAC for his upcoming #UFC headliner with Rafael dos Anjos."

'The Silent Assassin' received a one-year suspension following his knockout loss to Geoff Neal last August. Morgan tweeted that the No.10 ranked UFC welterweight required clearance from both a neurosurgeon and neurologist in order to gain his license in Nevada, writing:

"Luque was issued a 1-year suspension following his August 2022 loss to Geoff Neal and was required to seek clearance independently from a neurosurgeon and a neurologist."

It is a positive sign in that a UFC fighter is required to gain independant clearance from brain specialists, which ensure their own safety as well when resuming competition after a knockout loss.

How long has Vicente Luque been a UFC Fighter?

Vicente Luque has had a lengthy tenure as a UFC fighter as the Brazilian joined the promotion fairly early in his career.

After earning a 7-4-1 MMA record competing in Brazil, Luque participated on The Ultimate Fighter: American Top Team vs Blackzillians, where he was defeated by Hayder Hassan in his second bout. Following his loss to Michael Graves in his promotional debut, he went on an impressive run in the welterweight division.

'The Silent Assassin' won 4 consecutive bouts, which included a a submission over Hassan that avenged his loss on TUF and a knockout win over Belal Muhammad. He then had a setback as he lost a unanimous decision to eventual welterweight champion Leon Edwards, but bounced back and won another 6 consecutive bouts.

Luque has fought a number of top fighters since his UFC debut in 2015 and has wins over the likes of Muhammad, Randy Brown, Michael Chiesa, and former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. In addition, he has earned 4 Performance of the Night bonuses and 4 Fight of the Night bonuses.