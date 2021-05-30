Sylvester Stallone gives his prediction for Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier trilogy fight

Movie star and noted UFC fan Sylvester Stallone recently revealed his pick for the upcoming trilogy bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

"That's a tough one, man. That one I think you just really have to flip a coin on," Sylvester Stallone told TMZ Sports. "It's like who hits first. We've got a really young guy (Dustin Poirier) and a guy who's made a lot of money but he's also sort of hungry (Conor McGregor)."

The star of the classic boxing film series Rocky believes it's almost impossible to predict a winner because of how familiar the rivals are with one another. Nonetheless, Sylvester Stallone gave the edge to top-ranked UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier.

"I mean, you have two guys who are psychologically a little hesitant, but Poirier has a big-time advantage," Stallone said.

Sylvester Stallone's advice to Conor McGregor

The 74-year-old quoted his iconic boxing film to give Conor McGregor, Stallone's perceived underdog, much-needed advice. His instructions to the Irishman?

"Keep punching."

This isn't the first time Sly has offered words of wisdom to McGregor. In 2019, the Hollywood celebrity advised McGregor to channel his anger and frustration into his fights rather than lashing out in public and getting arrested.

When will Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier fight?

Arch-rivals Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will lock horns in the main event of UFC 264 on July 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The much-anticipated lightweight clash will serve as a rubber match after McGregor and Poirier scored knockout victories against one another.

'Mystic Mac' famously predicted that he'd make quick work of Poirier during their initial encounter in 2014. The Irishman's forecast unfolded in real life when he knocked Poirier out in the first round of their UFC 178 bout.

Earlier this year, 'The Diamond' got his revenge when he scored a second-round TKO victory over McGregor at UFC 257.

