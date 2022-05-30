T.J. Dillashaw believes Henry Cejudo's retirement was a "ploy" to get UFC to pay him more 

Former UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw is certain that Henry Cejudo's retirement from the UFC was a "ploy" for the UFC to pay him more money. Cejudo retired from the UFC in 2020 while championing both the bantamweight and flyweight divisions.

Henry Cejudo and T.J. Dillashaw faced each other in 2019 as Dillashaw made his flyweight debut to try and capture the gold. 'Triple C' dispatched the Californian in the first round via TKO, successfully defending the flyweight title in the process.

After their fight, Dillashaw tested positive for Erythropoietin, a performance enhancing drug. The Californian was stripped of his bantamweight title and in the same year, the self-proclaimed 'King of Cringe' became a multi-weight champion, stepping up a division and winning the vacated title.

Speaking during a recent appearance on Submission Radio, Dillashaw was asked his thoughts on Cejudo's announcement that he is returning to the UFC. Dillashaw didn't mince words and said:

"When he retired, I think it was kind of a ploy to try and get paid more because he believed he was worth more than he was. But the UFC was like, 'We don't give a shit, we dont like you.' But I knew he was eventually going to come back. He's a competitor. He's a gold medalist and a champion in the UFC. He's got that competition in his blood. I feel like he quit a little early but like I said it was something he did to try and get paid more so he's back."

Watch T.J. Dillashaw discuss Henry Cejudo on Submission Radio below:

Chael Sonnen believes T.J. Dillashaw deserves a title shot

The always-outspoken Chael Sonnen has made yet another bold statement. 'The American Gangster' believes that Dillashaw deserves a title fight next despite only having one fight since his finishing his USADA suspension.

In a recent video, Sonnen explained that the only thing to have defeated Dillashaw was a drugs test despite the American having lost four fights in the UFC.

Chael Sonnen said:

“No man has beaten him but a p*ss test did. Unless that p*ss test continues to hold him back, is that the argument? Maybe. Maybe he shouldn’t be given an opportunity that should go to you, if you’ve offered to face him. That’s the litmus test. Are you willing to face him, are you willing to take it from him.”

Although there has been no official announcement by the UFC, Dillashaw seems certain he is next in line for the title. Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling initially called Dillashaw out in his post-fight interview at UFC 273.

The former titleholder last fought in 2021 when he defeated Cory Sandhagen via split decision. Dillashaw had been hoping to be more active after the fight but suffered an injury that kept him out of action until now.

Watch Chael Sonnen discuss T.J. Dillashaw versus Aljamain Sterling below:

