Tayfun Ozcan flies to Bangkok for pivotal bout against Superbon

Tayfun Ozcan has arrived in Bangkok ahead of his pivotal matchup against former world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn.

The two featherweight strikers will face off in a kickboxing bout at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Friday, June 9, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Ozcan, the no.5-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender, posted on his Instagram page that he will arrive in Bangkok a few days before the card to acclimate to the climate and timezone.

“On my way to Bangkok where my match against Superbon will take place. You can see it live on @amazonprime Friday night to Saturday. June 9th between 3-5 p.m. #ready," posted Ozcan.

‘Turbine’ has had a rough patch in ONE Championship with two of his past three matches ending in razor-thin decisions to his opponents Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong and Marat Grigorian.

His fortunes, however, could change in an instant if he beats Superbon in the Thai superstar’s home country.

Superbon, the no.1-ranked featherweight contender in both Muay Thai and kickboxing, is a former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

The Singha Mawynn Muay Thai Gym was also the consensus no.1 pound-for-pound striker on the planet before losing the world title to now ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, Chingiz Allazov at ONE Fight Night 6.

To put it simply, both Superbon and Ozcan are in a high-stakes match inside the hallowed halls of Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

A win for either Superbon or Ozcan will push him to a potential shot at the world title.

ONE Fight Night 11, just like all of ONE Championship’s Amazon cards is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

