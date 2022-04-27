Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather more competitive than people thought - Teddy Atlas explains how Irishman won first 4 rounds of historic bout

Legendary boxing trainer and commentator Teddy Atlas stated that Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather was more competitive than most people remember. Atlas even revealed that he had the Irishman winning the first four rounds of the bout.

Appearing on an episode of ESPN MMA's DC & RC Show, Atlas brought up 2017's 'The Money Fight' while talking about the potential Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou crossover bout. Atlas said:

"You got to remember, Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather was more competitive than people thought. I might have had Conor McGregor winning the first four rounds. I had him ahead."

The 65-year-old then broke down how McGregor found success against the undefeated phenom. Atlas continued:

"First of all, the part that was left out was Mayweather was 40 years old and hasn't fought for two and a half years. Okay? That means something. And one other thing, Mayweahter was one of the greatest counterpuncher defensive wizards you're ever going to see. When a guy comes to him, he takes him apart. Guess what? Conor McGregor had long arms and he's a southpaw. He had a long reach. He wasn't going to him. He was staying on the outside. So when you're on the outside, using your long jab, there's nothing for the counterpuncher to counter."

Check out Teddy Atlas' interview below:

However, Atlas pointed out that Mayweather proved the bout was a mismatch once he figured out a way to go after McGregor. In the same manner, the 65-year-old believes Ngannou won't stand a chance of beating Fury should they meet in the boxing ring.

Bob Arum thinks Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou could do better than Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor

Boxing promoter Bob Arum believes Fury vs. Ngannou could eclipse Mayweather vs. McGregor at the box office. During an interview with BoxingScene.com, the Top Rank boss said:

"This UFC guy, assuming that he’s able to fight, that’ll do monumental business. They know each other and they know how much there is to be made for that fight. I think Fury and this UFC heavyweight champion, Ngannou, do bigger business than Mayweather and McGregor."

Fury and Ngannou have been teasing the fight for months now, with the two going back and forth on social media. However, a major development took place on Saturday when Fury invited Ngannou over to the ring after knocking out Dillian Whyte.

With 'The Gypsy King' making his intentions to retire from the sport of boxing clear, there remains the possibility of an exhibition bout between the two. However, considering Francis Ngannou's contract woes with the UFC, it remains to be seen whether this fantasy matchup will come to fruition.

