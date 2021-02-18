Floyd Mayweather & Canelo Alvarez net worth: Is the Mexican boxing sensation richer than Floyd Mayweather?

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Canelo Alvarez are two exceptional prizefighters who have always brought a certain anticipation amongst boxing fans. Despite engaging in a mega face-off themselves, Canelo soon slipped into Mayweather's boots to arguably take over as his rightful heir. Both in business and in boxing.

After making his pro debut at a mere 15 years old, Canelo quickly rose up the ranks to be revered as an immensely popular pay-per-view name. Following his iconic victory over two-time middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, the 29-year old signed a mammoth 365 million dollar deal with sports streaming service DAZN. The arrangement would help establish him as a megastar, well on his way to cementing his name as a boxing legend.

On September 14th, 2013, Alvarez would face his greatest test in the ring yet against multiple-division world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. In what was a clinical display of skill and finesse, Mayweather took Canelo to the cleaners, effectively leaving him to re-think his knowledge of the sweet science.

Has Floyd Mayweather retained his wealth over time?

Conor McGregor's super-fight against Floyd Mayweather may have been regarded as a mismatch, but Floyd seemed clear about his intentions from the very beginning. If it makes money, it makes sense. Earning a whopping 275 million dollars, as well as other income from deals and partnerships, Mayweather set the record straight by sealing his name as the highest-paid athlete of the decade.

Comparisons between those who bring in the big bucks never fail to get fans talking. But with his total net worth currently standing at around 450 million dollars, Mayweather's earnings and smart investments clearly overshadow that of Canelo's. What do you think of Floyd Mayweather's career and earnings? Let us know your opinions in the comments section below.