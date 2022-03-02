Thanh Le prepared to put Garry Tonon to sleep with 'crazy' kicks

Thanh Le wants to defend his ONE featherweight world title in style against Garry Tonon at ONE: Lights Out on Friday, March 11.

The American-Vietnamese superstar recently took to Instagram to remind fans what they can expect from him when he puts his gold on the line for the first time at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

He shared a video of him executing a couple of kicking combinations with this caption on his Instagram story:

“Y’all [definitely] gonna see some of these m*****f****** in a couple [of] weeks.”

No athlete in the featherweight division can hold a candle to Thanh Le’s vicious kicks. The 36-year-old is a wizard when it comes to using his long limbs, having trained and spent most of his days at his father’s taekwondo school from a young age.

Since arriving at the Singapore-based promotion in 2019, the featherweight king has enjoyed a perfect 4-0 run. He picked up wins over notable opponents like Yusup Saadulaev, Kotetsu Boku and Ryogo Takahashi to earn a shot at Martin Nguyen’s crown.

He then went on to take care of ‘The Situ-Asian’ inside three rounds of their world title tilt in October 2020. His pace and range allowed him to dictate the contest. He finished his rival courtesy of a left hook, right hand, straight left combination.

Thanh Le needs to strike first to seal title defense against Tonon

The American-Vietnamese star hasn't competed in the Circle since picking up the title against Nguyen. However, he's ready to continue his run of form when he comes up against Tonon at ONE: Lights Out next Friday.

The champion will face a formidable foe in Tonon, however. The defending world champion has solid stand-up skills, but his ground game will be tested by Tonon, who's a monster on the canvas.

The key to leaving the Circle at the Singapore Indoor Stadium with the win will be to strike first.

Tonon will be hunting for single-leg or double-leg takedowns right from the start. If Thanh Le can tag the American ground game specialist with his out-of-the-box kicks or solid punches, it could decide the flow of the remainder of the match and perhaps give him his first title defense on the global stage.

