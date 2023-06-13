Julianna Pena has made some pretty strong claims following the retirement of Amanda Nunes. The No.1-ranked women's bantamweight initially claimed that the long-time double champ was afraid of a trilogy bout. Perhaps the strongest claim came Monday during an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani as she stated:
"The greatest female fighter of all-time, according to me, is me. You want to know why? Because I'm not a fighter, I'm a warrior."
Check out Julianna Pena's full comments below:
Fans immediately took to Twitter to call Pena out for her comments. @NickTetsujin suggested that she may have lingering effects from her UFC 277 bout with Nunes, stating:
"That 50-43 must have given her CTE"
@CombatConvo502 pointed out that her resume is not that strong, aside from UFC 269:
"7 wins and 1 title win doesn’t make you the greatest of all time."
@JudoRed_ noted that the quote is quite crazy:
"one of the craziest mma quotes of all-time haha"
@klwmma labeled 'The Venezuelan Vixen' as corny:
"Corny level: unbeatable"
@neillbraganza compared Pena to Colby Covington:
"I read this somewhere and it makes sense “Ladies you have your own Colby Covington here” 😂"
@ethan_d_603 claimed that Pena is tenth on the all-time list of greatest female fighters, at best:
"Does she want the list? Because she’s like 10-14. Beating Amanda once on an off night and then immediately showing how it was an off night the next fight isn’t the career she thinks it is lmao"
@cravo_crf labeled the No.1-ranked women's bantamweight as pathetic:
"It’s so pathetic. I even fell sorry for her. I don't know what would be worse, for her to actually believe in it or be talking about promoting herself over of the sport's GOAT"
Check out some of the best fan reactions below:
What did Julianna Pena say about Amanda Nunes' retirement?
Amanda Nunes announced her retirement from the sport of mixed martial arts following her UFC 289 victory over Irene Aldana.
Following the announcement, Julianna Pena took to Twitter to claim that she scared the long-time double champ into retirement, stating:
"I scared you so bad into retirement. Personally, Congratulations. Professionally, wtf was that? #UFC289"
Check out Julianna Pena's tweet below:
Despite Pena's assertion that Nunes retired as a way to avoid a trilogy bout, it is important to note that the pair were scheduled to face one another at UFC 289. The No.1-ranked women's bantamweight was forced to pull out of the bout with an injury.