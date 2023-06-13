Julianna Pena has made some pretty strong claims following the retirement of Amanda Nunes. The No.1-ranked women's bantamweight initially claimed that the long-time double champ was afraid of a trilogy bout. Perhaps the strongest claim came Monday during an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani as she stated:

"The greatest female fighter of all-time, according to me, is me. You want to know why? Because I'm not a fighter, I'm a warrior."

Check out Julianna Pena's full comments below:

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



Julianna Peña: "The greatest female fighter of all time, according to me, is me. You want to know why? Because I'm not a fighter, I'm a warrior." #TheMMAHour

Fans immediately took to Twitter to call Pena out for her comments. @NickTetsujin suggested that she may have lingering effects from her UFC 277 bout with Nunes, stating:

"That 50-43 must have given her CTE"

@CombatConvo502 pointed out that her resume is not that strong, aside from UFC 269:

"7 wins and 1 title win doesn’t make you the greatest of all time."

@JudoRed_ noted that the quote is quite crazy:

"one of the craziest mma quotes of all-time haha"

@klwmma labeled 'The Venezuelan Vixen' as corny:

"Corny level: unbeatable"

@neillbraganza compared Pena to Colby Covington:

"I read this somewhere and it makes sense “Ladies you have your own Colby Covington here” 😂"

@ethan_d_603 claimed that Pena is tenth on the all-time list of greatest female fighters, at best:

"Does she want the list? Because she’s like 10-14. Beating Amanda once on an off night and then immediately showing how it was an off night the next fight isn’t the career she thinks it is lmao"

@cravo_crf labeled the No.1-ranked women's bantamweight as pathetic:

"It’s so pathetic. I even fell sorry for her. I don't know what would be worse, for her to actually believe in it or be talking about promoting herself over of the sport's GOAT"

Check out some of the best fan reactions below:

JUDO @JudoRed_ @SpinninBackfist one of the craziest mma quotes of all-time haha @SpinninBackfist one of the craziest mma quotes of all-time haha

Neill Braganza @neillbraganza @SpinninBackfist I read this somewhere and it makes sense “Ladies you have your own Colby Covington here” @SpinninBackfist I read this somewhere and it makes sense “Ladies you have your own Colby Covington here” 😂

Church of Goff Minister of Vibes 🏴‍☠️ @ethan_d_603 @SpinninBackfist Does she want the list? Because she’s like 10-14. Beating Amanda once on an off night and then immediately showing how it was an off night the next fight isn’t the career she thinks it is lmao @SpinninBackfist Does she want the list? Because she’s like 10-14. Beating Amanda once on an off night and then immediately showing how it was an off night the next fight isn’t the career she thinks it is lmao

Rubro-negro raiz @cravo_crf

I even fell sorry for her. I don't know what would be worse, for her to actually believe in it or be talking about promoting herself over of the sport's GOAT @SpinninBackfist It’s so patheticI even fell sorry for her. I don't know what would be worse, for her to actually believe in it or be talking about promoting herself over of the sport's GOAT @SpinninBackfist It’s so patheticI even fell sorry for her. I don't know what would be worse, for her to actually believe in it or be talking about promoting herself over of the sport's GOAT

Bradley @bradley_cren @MMAFighting CTE is a real thing. Amanda did a number on her that last fight @MMAFighting CTE is a real thing. Amanda did a number on her that last fight

Chris Castro @chriscastro21 @SpinninBackfist Did Amanda give her A bad concussion or something. She’s not even better than Joanna, Rose, Valentina to name a few, And I don’t know I would even put Rousey over her because she did more for the sport @SpinninBackfist Did Amanda give her A bad concussion or something. She’s not even better than Joanna, Rose, Valentina to name a few, And I don’t know I would even put Rousey over her because she did more for the sport

Nick 🇨🇦 @NickTetsujin



Okay? Lol @MMAFighting “I’m the greatest fighter of all time, because I’m not a fighter”Okay? Lol @MMAFighting “I’m the greatest fighter of all time, because I’m not a fighter”Okay? Lol

(Key Issues) Nick @KeyIssuesNick @MMAFighting Usually when someone says this type of thing it is bc they are on a long win streak or undefeated. My Favorite part is Juliana adding in “according to me” because literally no one else would think this, we’ve seen her get decimated by 3 other champs with better legacies. @MMAFighting Usually when someone says this type of thing it is bc they are on a long win streak or undefeated. My Favorite part is Juliana adding in “according to me” because literally no one else would think this, we’ve seen her get decimated by 3 other champs with better legacies.

What did Julianna Pena say about Amanda Nunes' retirement?

Amanda Nunes announced her retirement from the sport of mixed martial arts following her UFC 289 victory over Irene Aldana.

Following the announcement, Julianna Pena took to Twitter to claim that she scared the long-time double champ into retirement, stating:

"I scared you so bad into retirement. Personally, Congratulations. Professionally, wtf was that? #UFC289"

Check out Julianna Pena's tweet below:

Despite Pena's assertion that Nunes retired as a way to avoid a trilogy bout, it is important to note that the pair were scheduled to face one another at UFC 289. The No.1-ranked women's bantamweight was forced to pull out of the bout with an injury.

