"That would be my first goal" - Phetjeeja hunting for a shot at Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' Muay Thai crown

Following her ONE atomweight kickboxing world title triumph in March 8, Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom is now setting her sights on a new 26-pound golden belt that she wants to capture the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title of Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Speaking to Sportsmanor recently for an interview, Phetjeeja didn't shy away from the opportunity to call for her shot against Rodrigues and have the golden opportunity to become a two-sport world champion.

'The Queen' stated:

"Yes, of course, I'm open to [facing Stamp and Allycia Hellen Rodrigues] but the first one would be for the Muay Thai belt, that would be my first goal."

Phetjeeja is coming off a masterful unanimous decision victory over Janet Todd at ONE Fight Night 20 to claim the undisputed title holder status in the division and realize her dream of becoming a world champion.

This latest win by the 22-year-old Thai phenom has extended her ONE Championship win streak to six, as she previously defeated Fani Peloumpi, Ines Pilutti, Lara Fernandez, Celest Hansen, and Anissa Meksen.

On the other hand, Rodrigues has successfully fended off the tough challenge of Cristina Morales on the same card inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, to remain the queen of the atomweight kickboxing division.

Rodrigues won her championship at the expense of Stamp Fairtex in August 2020 at ONE: A New Breed after she eked out a close majority decision win.

Phetjeeja reveals that her excitement to fight was the biggest key in ONE Championship success

After only a year of competing under the world's largest martial arts organization, Phetjeeja was able to quickly push her name to the top of the rankings and win herself a world title. What's even more impressive is that she did it in six fights.

The Team Mehdi Zatout athlete shared that her excitement to showcase her fighting skills on the global stage were the biggest keys to reaching the peak of success.