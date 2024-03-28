"That man is terrifying" - When Khamzat Chimaev got Laura Sanko swooning with "alpha move"

Khamzat Chimaev didn't just win his fight at UFC 267; he turned it into a spectacle. The undefeated phenom manhandled Li Jingliang, the then-No.11-ranked welterweight, before talking to Dana White cage-side while carrying his opponent.

This audacious display left fans and commentators in awe. UFC commentator Laura Sanko then took to social media and commended the fighter, writing:

“Chimaev picking up The Leech and carrying him over to Dana to talk to him is the most alpha move I’ve seen in a fight. That man is terrifying and I’m here for it! #UFC267”

Chimaev, since his debut in 2020, has established a reputation for dominance. Against Jingliang, 'Borz' wasted no time. He took down his opponent immediately, and in a scene reminiscent of Khabib Nurmagomedov's win over Michael Johnson, he spoke to White while holding Jingliang mid-air. The fight evened with a first-round submission victory for Chimaev, earning him his fourth 'Performance of The Night' bonus.

While injuries and a lengthy hiatus derailed his welterweight title aspirations, a move to middleweight last year reignited his stardom. His impressive performance against welterweight king Kamaru Usman solidified his position as a top contender. Now, Chimaev sets his sights on middleweight contender Robert Whittaker, with a potential title shot against champion Dricus du Plessis on the horizon.

Khamzat Chimaev and Robert Whittaker to headline UFC's Saudi Arabia debut event; check out the other fights announced

While the middleweight showdown between Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chiamev grabs the headlines, the UFC's first trip to Saudi Rabia boasts a stacked fight card for the June 22 event.

The co-main event features a heavyweight clash between rising contender Sergei Pavlovich and the streaking Alexander Volkov. Light heavyweights Johnny Walker and Volkan Oezdemir promise fireworks, while welterweights Kelvin Gastelum and Daniel Rodriguez look to rebound in their matchup.

Round the card, undefeated prospect Shara Magomedov takes on Ihor Potieria in the light heavyweight division.