"That's how I wanna feel" - Dustin Poirier lauds Israel Adesanya's "cage presence"

During a conversation amongst members of the UFC 276 weigh-in show, Dustin Poirier spoke highly of Israel Adesanya's "cage presence".

Dustin said that as an active fighter, he'd like to be like Izzy, stating:

"I was there in Houston when you fought, and just the energy and the cage presence you have... Between rounds, getting off your stool you're just in the moment so much you know. These fighters are always looking for that. For me still competing, I want that. What you look like that's how I wanna feel. Just in the moment.

This ability to be present while in the cage is definitely evident in Israel Adesanya, and it has been essential throughout his championship run. Who could forget when Adesanya famously said in between rounds that he was prepared to die for the title?

Poirier has generally had a good cage presence himself, except in championship fights, and is coming off his second unsuccessful bid for the title. 'The Diamond' went on to praise Israel Adesanya further, saying he belongs in the octagon, stating:

"You're a guy when I watch you fight live, I'm thinking, there's no other place this guy should be than in that octagon."

Israel Adesanya will be back in his natural habitat very soon to take on Jared Cannonier on Saturday night at the T-Mobile arena.

Chael Sonnen: Israel Adesanya 'needs to be pissed'

On an episode of Beyond The Fight, Chael Sonnen was phsychoanalyzing Israel Adesanya's mindset going into a fight. Sonnen believes that to perform well, it is important that Izzy is angry, stating:

"Alex Pereria currently has Izzy pissed, which is where he needs to be. Jared has to deal with that, Jared thought he disarmed him, didn't say one bad word about him ... he needs to be angry. Not out of his mind, he needs that chip on his shoulder... the psychology of Adesanya says he needs a chip on his shoulder.

Uncle Chael is suggesting that since Jared Cannonier hasn't given Izzy anything to get angry about, he is directing his anger towards Alex Pereria instead. If 'The Last Stylebender' truly does need anger to motivate him in his fights, then Sonnen's suggestion doesn't seem too far-fetched.

However, as Sonnen said, he has to be careful to not get too 'out of his mind' or that anger could be used against him.

