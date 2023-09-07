The 10 best MMA gyms in Asia

Asia is the birthplace of martial arts, with a rich history that goes back thousands of years. With combat disciplines such as Muay Thai, wushu, silat, karate, sumo, jiu-jitsu, and more, martial arts is woven into the very fabric of Asian society.

Naturally, Asia is home to some of the world’s best MMA gyms in the modern day, featuring MMA world champions across multiple organizations.

In this article we have listed down the top 10 on the continent.

#1 Tiger Muay Thai

When it comes to MMA, Tiger Muay Thai is tops. The world-class training facility on the picturesque beaches of Phuket in Thailand is home to many world champion athletes, including reigning ONE heavyweight MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin, ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade, and ONE featherweight MMA world champion Tang Kai.

Even former champion Valentina Shevchenko has trained here. Shevchenko returns on September 16 in a rematch with UFC women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso.

The program at Tiger Muay Thai has that special sauce that can turn talented fighters into extraordinary killing machines. Malykhin, Andrade, Tang, and many others who train here develop exceptional finishing ability that make them among the most exciting to watch in all of MMA.

And because TMT is situated in one of the most beautiful places on earth, it has become a great choice for those looking to do holiday training, with a variety of classes offered including Muay Thai, MMA, BJJ, fitness, and yoga.

#2 Evolve MMA

Without question, Evolve MMA is the most prestigious MMA gym in all of Asia. Under the guidance of world champion instructors, the athletes who train here are among the very best in their respective disciplines.

Consisting of three state-of-the-art training facilities in Singapore, Evolve MMA is the premiere choice for martial artists in the Lion City.

Reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson, former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama, ONE women’s atomweight world champion ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee, and ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci, and many more consider Evolve MMA their second home.

Evolve MMA features world-class coaches and trainers in various martial arts disciplines. Boxing, Muay Thai, and BJJ world champions guide practitioners through their martial arts journey, and many fly halfway across the world to train here, even while on vacation.

#3 Fairtex Training Center

The Fairtex brand is synonymous with boxing and Muay Thai, but recently, their headquarters in Pattaya has produced some incredible MMA talent over the past few years, most notably ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix champion Stamp Fairtex.

Stamp has honed her striking and grappling skills at Fairtex since the beginning of her ONE Championship career in 2018. Today, she is one of the most prolific female MMA fighters in the world. At ONE Fight Night 14 this September, Stamp will get the chance to win an MMA world title when she competes for the ONE women’s interim atomweight world title opposite South Korea’s Ham Seo Hee.

Apart from Stamp, ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell trains here as well. Sundell is set to defend her golden strap against ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, also at ONE Fight Night 14.

Fairtex is so famous for quality training that even superstars who aren’t part of their stable often make visits to get some work in. Guys like ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn have been known to crosstrain at Fairtex.

#4 Busan Team MAD

Team MAD’s Busan chapter is arguably the best MMA gym in South Korea. The world-class training facility boasts modern infrastructure, supplemented by an elite coaching staff that has guided a handful of incredible athletes over the years.

Among the biggest names who train here include former ONE lightweight world champion Ok Rae Yoon, women’s MMA pioneer Ham Seo Hee, UFC veteran Kang Kyung Ho, and rising star Woo Sung Hoon.

Ham will be competing against Thailand’s Stamp Fairtex for the ONE women’s interim atomweight world title this September at ONE Fight Night 14. If she is victorious, it will add another name to Team MAD’s growing list of world champions.

#5 Tribe Tokyo MMA

Japanese MMA legend and Pride/UFC veteran Ryo Chonan founded Tribe Tokyo MMA, which features a talented roster of martial arts veterans and rising stars.

Japan boasts of a rich martial arts culture, being the birthplace of organizations like the legendary Pride FC and Rizin Fighting Federation.

Among those who train at Tribe Tokyo MMA include top ONE Championship flyweight MMA contender Yuya ‘Little Piranha’ Wakamatsu and rising star Ayaka ‘Zombie’ Miura, as well as UFC standout Takashi Sato. Under Chonan’s guidance, these fighters have unlocked their potential and are now competing at the highest level of the sport.

What makes Tribe Tokyo such an attractive choice for training is that it offers a wide variety of classes, making it a one-stop shop for martial arts in Japan. Most gyms in the country focus on a singular discipline, but Tribe Tokyo puts together a modern take on training, which combines martial arts like judo, BJJ, MMA, and even Kaatsu.

#6 Team Lakay

The legendary Team Lakay of Baguio City, Philippines, certainly needs no introduction. It is synonymous with Filipino MMA. Their world-class facility, deep in the heart of the Cordilleras, provides a fantastic mix of modern MMA training and unbridled nature.

Training at high altitude, the athletes who call Team Lakay their home are known for their god-tier gas tanks.

Headed by Philippine MMA pioneer Mark ‘The Machine’ Sangiao, Team Lakay has produced many world champions over the years, including former ONE lightweight world champion Eduard Folayang, former ONE strawweight world champion Joshua Pacio, former ONE flyweight world champions Geje Eustaquio and Kevin Belingon, and former ONE featherweight world champion Honorio Banario, among others.

#7 Sunkin International Fight Club

China’s MMA scene keeps growing at a rapid rate, and Sunkin International Fight Club is at the heart of it all. Situated in the Chengyang District, Qingdao City, Shandong Province, the exceptional training grounds continue to promote Chinese Kung Fu to the world.

A platoon of sensational warriors has donned the club’s colors over the years, bannered by ONE featherweight MMA world champion Tang Kai.

The success of rising stars Hu Yong and Xie Wei also speaks volumes about the gym’s ability to turn prospects into world-class fighters. Hu Yong will look to continue his ascent at ONE Fight Night 15 against Eko Roni Saputra this October.

#8 Enbo Gedou

Enbo Fight Club in Chengdu, China, is another hotbed for terrific MMA talent. Founded by Tibetan retired army officer En Bo, the gym rose to prominence by housing orphans and children from impoverished families, and giving them a fresh start through martial arts.

Fighters are initially trained in Sanda or Chinese kickboxing, which will later serve as the foundation for their MMA training.

The gym’s grassroots program in the Southwest of the country already has a multitude of fighters competing professionally in MMA promotions, including striking prodigy Banma Duoji.

Ranked UFC fighters Song Yadong and Su Mudaerji also began their careers at Enbo Fight Club.

#9 Longyun MMA

Longyun MMA Gym has a reputation for sustained excellence, given its knack for producing fighters on the world stage.

Spearheaded by former MMA star Jiang Long Yun, the tight-knit crew from Harbin, Heilongjiang, China preaches the importance of fundamentals across all facets of mixed martial arts.

Well-rounded athletes like ONE Championship’s Fan Rong and Yan Zhi Yuan, along with UFC contender Na Liang are just some of its most distinguished alumni.

As Jiang continues to hone the next generation of Chinese MMA stars, we can expect even more talent to come from Longyun MMA Gym in the coming years.

#10 Soma Fight Club

Bali, Indonesia’s Soma Fight Club is another emerging MMA hotspot that has been making waves as of late.

Perfectly located on the coastline of one of the most pristine beaches in the world, the gym is beloved for its beginner-friendly atmosphere and energetic vibe for those seeking to learn boxing or Muay Thai.

Soma Fight Club offers structured classes, top-notch equipment, and recovery facilities and is now considered one of Asia's best destination fight clubs.

While known for welcoming amateurs and hobbyists, Soma Fight Club is also becoming a solace for professional fighters. Among the big names from its impressive MMA stable include Paul Lumihi, Puja Tomar, Mochamed Machaev, and Anshul Jubli.