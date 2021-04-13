The best memes from Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier's Twitter feud.

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier met at UFC 257 for a rematch. During their first meeting at UFC 178, the Irishman knocked Poirier out in 40 seconds of the first round. 'The Diamond' returned the favor in by knocking 'Notorious' out in the second round of the rematch. Incidentally, this was the first TKO loss of Conor McGregor's career. After agreeing they were 1-1, Dustin Poirier passed on an opportunity to fight for the vacant lightweight belt, choosing a trilogy bout with Conor McGregor instead. McGregor famously posted "No more Mr. Nice Guy" after the bout, and fans were waiting to see if this would bring back the old trash-talking McGregor.

Fast forward to today and the MMA community is abuzz with a Twitter feud between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. It all began when Conor McGregor posted this prediction of his upcoming trilogy bout against Poirier on July 10th:

'The Diamond' replied with this tweet, claiming Conor McGregor backed out of his claims to donate $500,000 to Poirier's charity, The Good Fight Foundation.

That's a fun prediction! @TheNotoriousMMA you also predicted a donation to my foundation and you and your team stopped responding after the fight in January.

See you soon.

July 10th Paid In Full! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 11, 2021

This opened a can of worms, eventually leading to a Twitter war between the two. The final tweet coming from McGregor where he went off on Poirier and claimed that he will fight someone else on July 10th. What followed were some of the most hilarious memes the MMA community has conjured up in response.

Here are some of the best memes born out of the Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier Twitter feud:

Connor has a bigger rematch - old man at the bar. pic.twitter.com/1i17LDm340 — Ol' Jack Burton (@ol_boat343) April 12, 2021

One of the best responses came from former lightweight champion and McGregor's foe, Khabib Nurmagomedov, who posted a Dagestani clip in response to Poirier's tweet:

In case you're wondering what it means, here's the translation:

"Listen to me, everyone. I gave you all my word, yes?"

"Yes, yes"

"Now I'm taking it back."

Whether this feud is real or just to hype the upcoming fight, we don't know, but we're definitely enjoying these high-quality memes being born out of it. On a more serious note, though, we sincerely hope this bout isn't off and that the Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier trilogy does take place at UFC 264. We also believe it is essential for McGregor's career to have this fight, because he needs this bout more than Poirier, despite the latter passing on a title fight opportunity.

That said, if you've found some more hilarious memes of this feud, share them with us in the comments!