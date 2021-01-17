The best and worst from UFC on ABC: Holloway vs Kattar

The UFC returned to our screens last night for the first time in 2021, and UFC on ABC: Holloway vs. Kattar turned out to be a hell of a show.The UFC’s first-ever card on the ABC network, we saw an action-packed main event, as well as some incredible finishes on the undercard.

With a small amount of fans in attendance at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena, hopefully the success of this show is a pointer towards a strong 2021 for the UFC – complete with the effects of COVID-19 eventually fading away.

Here are the best and worst moments from UFC on ABC: Holloway vs. Kattar.

#1 Best: Holloway gets back into UFC Featherweight title contention with a masterful showing

Max Holloway landed a UFC record number of strikes on Calvin Kattar

When he was beaten for the second time in a row by current UFC Featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski, a number of UFC fans questioned how much Max Holloway had left in the tank.

Sure, the Hawaiian only turned 29 in December, but he’s been around in the UFC for a long time and has taken a lot of damage along the way. That’s why his fight with knockout artist Calvin Kattar sounded like a dangerous one.

In the end though, Holloway quietened his doubters with an absolutely incredible showing. He beat Kattar from pillar to post for five rounds, and while ‘The Boston Finisher’ survived to go the distance, really his corner should’ve thrown the towel in at some point.

Holloway hit him with a ludicrous amount of strikes – reportedly 445 significant ones – and when he claimed post-fight that he’s the best boxer in the UFC, it was hard not to agree.

This showing was so good that even if Volkanovski defeats Brian Ortega later this year, it’d be tricky not to give Holloway another shot at the UFC title. To see him holding it again at the end of 2021 wouldn’t be a surprise.

More numbers from @BlessedMMA's historic night:



Distance strikes landed - 439

Significant head strikes landed - 274

Significant body strikes landed - 117

Significant strikes landed in a round - 141



[ #UFCFightIsland7 | #InAbuDhabi | @VisitAbuDhabi ] pic.twitter.com/lHN7nuRzrt — UFC (@ufc) January 16, 2021

#1 Worst: Dana’s Khabib announcement underwhelms greatly

Dana White's big Khabib Nurmagomedov announcement underwhelmed

When it was announced yesterday that UFC President Dana White would be making a “major announcement” about the future of current UFC Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov during the broadcast on ABC, the entire MMA world was intrigued.

Would White be announcing that Khabib had decided not to retire? Would the champ be facing the winner of the upcoming Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier clash? Or would he be vacating the belt – meaning that McGregor vs. Poirier would become a title fight?

In the end, the announcement was nothing quite so earth-shattering. Apparently, Khabib might be willing to return if he’s impressed by one of the Lightweight contenders at UFC 257 – McGregor, Poirier, Dan Hooker and Michael Chandler. Or he might just stay retired. Basically, who knows?

So did this announcement really need so much hype? Absolutely not. In fact, this was probably the UFC’s most underwhelming ‘big announcement’ since Dana told the world – after much build – that Lorenzo Fertitta was coming to work for the UFC on a full-time basis!

#2 Best: Di Chirico ends Buckley’s hype train with a bang

Alessio Di Chirico stunned everyone by knocking out viral UFC star Joaquin Buckley

Joaquin Buckley became a viral UFC star last year with his spinning back kick knockout of Impa Kasanganay. After following that up with a second knockout, there was the hope that ‘New Mansa’ could develop into a genuine contender in the UFC Middleweight division.

The UFC’s debut on ABC saw Buckley paired with Italy’s Alessio Di Chirico, a solid veteran and a slight step up, but also an opponent who looked beatable. The idea was clearly for Buckley to pick up another explosive knockout, allowing him to enter the consciousness of even more UFC fans.

That idea was smashed to pieces last night by the right leg of Di Chirico. The Italian took just over two minutes to land a vicious head kick on Buckley, who was knocked out immediately in 2021’s first highlight-reel moment.

Will the UFC be disappointed that Buckley lost this way? Perhaps, especially as Di Chirico, who was on a three-fight losing streak before last night, clearly isn’t a contender.

However, at this stage the UFC is about producing moments rather than stars in a lot of respects, and this was a moment that can be replayed for a good time.

#2 Worst: Ponzinibbio’s UFC return ends badly

Li Jingliang completely ruined Santiago Ponzinibbio's big UFC return

Rewind back to 2018, and there were few UFC Welterweight contenders hotter than Santiago Ponzinibbio. The Argentine fighter had won seven UFC fights in a row, and signed off that year with a brutal knockout of Neil Magny.

However, injuries had kept him on the shelf since – largely erasing him from the memories of UFC fans. His return last night, against a solid contender in Li Jingliang, was a chance for him to leap right back to the front of the queue for a shot at UFC Welterweight champ Kamaru Usman.

Unfortunately, it went badly wrong for Ponzinibbio. The fight saw Li clearly get the better of all of the exchanges, as ‘The Argentine Dagger’ simply didn’t look quite as sharp as he had two years ago.

And as Ponzinibbio attempted to pull back from an exchange late on, ‘The Leech’ clocked him with a big left hand that sent him crashing down and out.

It was a beautiful knockout from Li, who will now likely steal Ponzinibbio’s spot in UFC title contention. For ‘The Argentine Dagger’ meanwhile, it’s back to the drawing board – which has to be frustrating given his seven-fight winning streak prior to this.

Overall, this was a sad reminder that in the UFC, time waits for no man.

#3 Best: Soriano wins the battle of the undefeated prospects in style

Punahele Soriano looked excellent in his win over Dusko Todorovic

While the co-main event of last night’s show saw a slightly underwhelming battle between UFC legends Carlos Condit and Matt Brown, the main card opener was a far more intriguing fight.

It pitted two undefeated prospects – and veterans of Dana White’s Contender Series – against each other, as Punahele Soriano faced off with Dusko Todorovic. With both men having plenty of knockouts on their ledger, it felt like the kind of fight that wouldn’t go the distance.

In the end, that feeling was right, and it was Soriano who came out on top. ‘Story Time’ looked phenomenal, and his sharper southpaw striking simply cut through Todorovic’s defense.

In the end, the Hawaiian knocked Todorovic down on an incredible four occasions, and it was only a bizarre search for his mouthpiece that kept him in the fight at one point. When referee Herb Dean stopped things, it felt like a relief.

Soriano is clearly a very strong prospect to watch, though – and after seeing him fight like this, I can’t wait to see him step into the UFC again.