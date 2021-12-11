"That chapter will never be closed" - Dustin Poirier believes his rivalry with Conor McGregor is far from over 

Dustin Poirier has seemingly opened the doors for a possible quadrilogy fight with Conor McGregor down the line. Poirier isn't sure if he'll fight McGregor immediately following his lightweight title bout against Charles Oliveira at UFC 269, but he claims their rivalry is far from over.

Poirier and Oliveira will battle for the lightweight throne in a few hours in Las Vegas. In an interview with TMZ Sports ahead of the fight, 'The Diamond' was asked if he thought McGregor might call him out following the fight. In response, the Louisiana native said there will be "a bunch of people" calling him out after the fight, but he isn't worried about that right now.

Poirier, however, made it clear that he isn't ready to put the rivalry with the Irishman behind just yet. However, Poirier claimed that he and McGregor would be on different ends of the spectrum if he becomes champion this weekend, so he isn't sure if the fourth fight will happen anytime soon.

"I don't really think about it, you know? I'm sure there will be a bunch of people calling me out. . . I don't think. . . no, that chapter will never be closed. I don't know, we'll see what happens... We're in two completely different spots, you know, if I get my hands on this belt," Dustin Poirier said.

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have already fought each other thrice. Their first fight took place at UFC 178 back in 2014. The 'Notorious' superstar put 'The Diamond' to sleep inside the first round, picking up a spectacular victory. Their rematch took place at UFC 257 back in January this year.

This time, Poirier avenged his loss by knocking out McGregor in the second round of the fight. In July, the pair squared off in a high-stakes trilogy fight at UFC 264. After getting dominated in the first round, McGregor broke his leg and lost the fight via TKO.

Although McGregor claimed he'll fight for the title upon his return, he is the one with two straight stoppage losses in 2021 and so is unlikely to be granted a title shot immediately.

"She knows what's happening" - Dustin Poirier reveals what it has been like to share the fight week with his daughter

For the first time ever, 'The Diamond' has brought his daughter Parker Noelle along with him to Las Vegas for fight week, and Poirier is keen to share the experience with her. He said Parker has grown old enough to understand that her father is about to fight for a world title and is excited to perform in front of her.

"She's with us, she knows what's happening. This is the first fight week she's ever been to so I'm excited to have her here in Vegas," Dustin Poirier said.

Dustin Poirier concluded by saying that if Parker wants to be a professional fighter down the line, he'll support her in every way possible to achieve her dreams.

