The most expensive phone available? Conor McGregor shows off his new solid gold iPhone on Instagram

It is no secret that the UFC's first-ever simultaneous two-division champion Conor McGregor is a man of exquisite taste. A true manifestation of the rags-to-riches story, 'The Notorious One is not hesitant to flaunt his material possessions. From expensive cars and yachts to watches and bespoke suits, McGregor likes 'things'.

The Irishman flaunted his new 24-karat gold iPhone in Dubai. In a photo uploaded to a fan's Instagram profile, Conor McGregor is seen holding a new iPhone that replicates 'gorilla eating a heart' tattoo on McGregor's chest. Estimated to be priced at around £5000, the phone is produced by iDesign Gold, a Liverpool-based company launched in 2016. It is certainly not the most expensive phone, but it sure is a cool thing to possess if you have over £100 million in your bank account.

Although the trend of owning golden iPhones has become trendy among celebrities, Conor McGregor was among the first sportspeople to buy the custom-made piece in 2016 that bore the tiger tattoo on McGregor's belly. Other notable celebrities who are fond of the golden iPhone are Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Lionel Messi to name a few.

Conor McGregor is set to return to competition in July 2021

Conor McGregor is no longer the UFC double champ but he is still among the elite athletes in the lightweight division. After reaching the pinnacle of career achievements by defeating Eddie Alvarez in November 2016, Conor McGregor has hit a bit of a rough patch. Conor McGregor's return to competition in 2021 resulted in the first-ever knockout loss of his career. The Irishman lost to old rival and former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 by second-round knockout.

However, the fight was a competitive affair up until the finish and McGregor previously defeated Dustin Poirier via first-round KO all the way back in September 2014. Both factors combined resulted in the booking of a trilogy fight that will headline the UFC 264 pay-per-view event in July 2021. Scheduled to take place in the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, the event will entertain a massive 20,000-capacity live audience in attendance.