The official UFC 257 poster for McGregor vs. Poirier II has been released

The UFC 257 main event between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier officially has a new poster. The first main event of 2021 will take place on January 23, on the UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

UFC 257 will be part of what the promotion is calling a "Triple Header Week." Two other Fight Night events are taking place days before the first main UFC of the year.

The first, headlined by Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar, will occur on January 16, followed by the Leon Edwards versus Kamzhat Chimaev main event set to happen on January 20.

Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar

Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

3 events in a week. The UFC is headed back to Fight Island! 🏝️ (via @danawhite) pic.twitter.com/EqGzibKet5 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) December 22, 2020

McGregor threatened to retire again from the UFC earlier this year when the promotion allegedly rejected his offers to fight Anderson Silva and Justin Gaethje.

The last time McGregor entered into the Octagon was still in January of this year when he faced Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in a fight that lasted only 40 seconds. McGregor displayed another peak performance to convince the UFC that he still has much to offer.

Poirier's last fight was against Dan Hooker last June. Poirier won via unanimous decision after neither fighter could finalize the battle before the end of the fifth round.

The former interim UFC lightweight champion declared that he has hopes that the bout with McGregor in UFC 257 will be considered for the division's title since the current champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is unlikely to return to action.

UFC 257 fight card

Eight bouts have been announced for the UFC 257 fight card until now. The promotion is considering adding a few more duels before the end of 2020.

Some journalists have reported that a lightweight bout between Michael Chandler and Dan Hooker is on the cards. If confirmed, this would be Chandler's debut in the UFC.

Another possibility being discussed was that the UFC president Dana White was studying a matchup between Justin Gaethje and Chandler to serve as the substitute main event for UFC 257. That was in case McGregor or Poirier could not make the bout.

The UFC has had several problems with fights being canceled days ahead of their events during this year because of coronavirus cases. It is reported that White wants to tackle this issue down in 2021.

This is the momentary fight card for UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi:

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor (Lightweight) - Main Event

Jessica Eye vs. Joanne Calderwood (Women's Flyweight)

Khalil Rountree Jr vs. Marcin Prachino (Light Heavyweight)

Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Ribas (Women's Strawweight)

Brad Tavares vs. Antonio Carlos Junior (Middleweight)

Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar (Lightweight)

Shane Burgos vs. Hakeem Dawodu (Featherweight)

Andrew Sanchez vs. Andrew Muniz (Middleweight)