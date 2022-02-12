×
5 reasons why Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2 at UFC 271 is going to play out differently

Robert Whittaker makes his way to the octagon UFC 243
Modified Feb 12, 2022 09:16 PM IST
UFC 243 saw a clash between two of the best middleweights in modern MMA. Then-champion Robert Whittaker took on Israel Adesanya. Their match had been highly anticipated since it was Whittaker's first fight after a year's absence. Meanwhile, 'The Last Stylebender' rose through the ranks and captured the interim title.

Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker #UFC271 https://t.co/hQNH5X3kmh

The unification bout took place in Melbourne, but even with the overwhelming home support, 'The Reaper' came up short. 'The Last Stylebender' knocked out the Australian in front of over 57,000 people. Since then, Adesanya has defended his UFC title thrice.

UFC 271 weigh-in video mmafighting.com/2022/2/11/2292… https://t.co/SPpXPvH8LH

The former champion has also found success since returning to the octagon in 2020. Whittaker has fought his way back into title contention. Currently on a three-fight win streak, 'Bobby Knuckles' is looking to reclaim the UFC middleweight strap. However, the champ has no intention of losing and wants to lap the division.

While Whittaker has improved his skills, Adesanya has the ability to adapt and overcome adversity. Here are 5 reasons why the rematch at UFC 271 will play out differently.

#5. The former UFC middleweight champ is free of health issues

From 2014 to 2017, Robert Whittaker blazed through the middleweight division and became champion. However, he ran into serious health problems after his second brutal contest with Yoel Romero in 2018. A day before his scheduled bout with Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 234, the Australian was rushed to the emergency room.

He had an abdominal hernia and a collapsed bowel. The incident could have been fatal for Whittaker and it took him months to recover. The Australian later also spoke about how he battled depression during the UFC 234 fight camp. In contrast, Israel Adesanya fought and won eight fights between 2017 and 2019.

'The Reaper' played into Adesanya's strengths as a counter striker, chasing him across the octagon, trying to land a big shot. However, since his loss, 31-year has been free of any major health issues. Whittaker hasn't picked up any minor injuries from his last three fights either and is a much fresher fighter.

