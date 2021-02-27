"Them shoes talk better than him!" - When Conor McGregor, Chael Sonnen and Michael Bisping smack talked each other

Conor McGregor shared the stage with the OGs of trash-talking back in October 2013 and gave fight fans a real good piece of entertainment ahead of UFC Manchester: Machida vs Munoz.

Chael Sonnen took the stage during a Q&A session and was joined by Conor McGregor and Michael Bisping, the biggest flag bearers of European MMA at the time.

Conor McGregor had Sonnen in splits when the two engaged in a war of words over each other's dress sense. Chael Sonnen poked fun at Conor McGregor's attire and joked about the pants that Irishman had on.

"Gosh, what are you wearing? What are these pants you have on? I'm sure nobody argues with you, you are a rough guy. But outside of my wife, I have never seen these kinds of pants before," Chael Sonnen said.

Conor McGregor responded to Chael Sonnen's comments by poking fun at the American Gangster's shoes and Sonnen couldn't resist a hearty laugh himself.

"What are them shoes you have on, motherf***er? This is European style, my friend. This is slimline. These Yanks don't know how to dress. Them shoes talk better than him," Conor McGregor replied.

All three fighters in the Q&A session were coming off big wins in their respective careers at the time and the fun-filled session helped them gain a lot of exposure. While Chael Sonnen was fresh off a submission win over former UFC light heavyweight champion Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua, Conor McGregor and Michael Bisping had scored wins over Max Holloway and Alan Belcher respectively.

Michael Bisping and Chael Sonnen fought each other earlier in their career but there were no traces of animosity between the two. This made the Q&A session more memorable for many old-school MMA fans.

Advertisement

Conor Mcgregor leaves talking to the numbers

There is no end to the debate about who the greatest trash-talker in MMA history is but Conor McGregor had a theory on how to find out.

During an interview with Conor McGregor in the build-up to UFC 189, Chael Sonnen asked the Notorious One about who he thought was a better trash-talker between the two.

McGregor refused to tag himself as a trash-talker and hypothesized that whoever is able to generate more numbers for their fight is the better self-promoter, irrespective of the things said.

"You were an amazing trash talker in your day and still are to this day but I don't label myself a trash-talker. I label myself a truth-talker. If I was to compare myself, all I had to do was to compare the numbers. Because at the end of the day, the numbers do not lie and McGregor holds every number in the game," Conor McGregor told Chael Sonnen.