"There's always somebody next, believe me" - Dana White reveals what is left for Israel Adesanya to achieve in the UFC's middleweight division

Dana White thinks Israel Adesanya still has a lot to offer the UFC's middleweight division. The UFC president compared Adesanya's situation with former middleweight champion Anderson Silva and claimed that there will always be a contender for a champion.

During his interview with Submission Radio, White explained that now and then, a contender will have a fantastic performance that will get the fans talking. In Adesanya's scenario, a fellow middleweight could put on a good show and get people talking about a potential matchup with 'The Last Stylebender.'

"It's not true though. I mean, that's what people were saying for Anderson Silva for years, 'Oh god, what's next? Whose next?' There's always somebody next, believe me. There's going to be somebody that's gonna have an amazing performance here in the next several months, that people will be going, 'Oh god, we got see them with Israel now.' To completely clean out a division, he's still got time."

White lastly said that there is still a lot of time left for Israel Adesanya to clean out the UFC's middleweight division. The reigning champion is currently set for a rematch against Marvin Vettori, a contender whom Izzy beat back in 2018.

Despite the loss to Adesanya three years ago, 'The Italian Dream' rose through the ranks in recent months and has gone undefeated since his loss to the current champion. Taking note of Vettori's current win streak, the UFC decided to book a rematch between him and Adesanya.

Israel Adesanya has been unstoppable in the middleweight division

Israel Adesanya has beaten some of the best fighters in the UFC's middleweight division already. Even before winning the title, 'The Last Stylebender' had secured wins over the likes of Derek Brunson, Brad Tavares and Anderson Silva.

'The Last Stylebender' then went on to beat Kelvin Gastelum and Robert Whittaker in respective title fights to cement his place as the undisputed UFC middleweight champion.

As champion, Adesanya has already defended his belt against both Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa, who at times were regarded as two of the hardest-hitting middleweights in the UFC.

