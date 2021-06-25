5 UFC fighters who are unaffected by ring rust

In combat sports such as in the UFC, the term 'ring rust' is a regular topic of concern and conversation. It's used for fighters who take a meaningful period of time away from the sport. Many believe that such performers will not live up to the best of their abilities after extended breaks from professional combat.

There have been plenty of reasons why UFC fighters take time away from the sport. It could be due to injuries, suspensions, or simply wanting to step away for a while.

We ta look at 5 UFC fighters who defy the odds and return from layoffs to deliver stellar performances:

#5. Jon Jones

UFC 214 Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon 'Bones' Jones dominated the 205lbs division for over half a decade. The problem with that, though, is Jones has gone through multiple time frames between his fights. Between 2014-2019, 'Bones' recorded a total of seven fights.

I better hurry up and get back in there, they’re starting to catch up 😩 pic.twitter.com/969HZl6P6i — BONY (@JonnyBones) June 13, 2021

Whether it was due to Jones facing suspensions for failed drug tests or run-ins with the law, Jones regularly found himself away from the sport. However, 'Bones' always found a way to return after any hiatus and secure his wins.

During his two title reigns between 2011-2015 and 2018-2020, he recorded 11 successful title defenses against names like Daniel Cormier, Alexander Gustafsson, and Lyoto Machida, amongst others.

I know lots of them do, that’s why I’m not going to allow anyone to rush me. Becoming a heavy weight is a serious process. Not many people understands what it takes to do it the right way. I’ll be back when I’m good and ready. https://t.co/BqOLpugvhc — BONY (@JonnyBones) June 25, 2021

Currently, Jon Jones has not fought since his win against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020 due to an ongoing pay dispute regarding his heavyweight debut.

As it stands now, it is unlikely we will see Jones in the cage in 2021, so one can only hope he returns in 2022 as it will mark two years since his last fight.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Avinash Tewari