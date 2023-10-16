"These little gremlins!" - When Islam Makhachev got schooled by Conor McGregor for sexist comment about women's MMA

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev was once slammed by Conor McGregor for a seemingly sexist comment about women's MMA.

Back in March 2020, the UFC witnessed arguably one of its best fights in the history between Zhang Weili and Joana Jedrzejczyk. The fight went the distance and Zhang won on points.

However, reacting to it, Makhachev took to Twitter in a now-deleted tweet and made a rather controversial statement. He wrote:

"This is not a woman's sport"

Islam Makhachev's comment received major backlash on social media, even from Conor McGregor. In a now-deleted post, 'The Notorious' lashed out at Makhachev for his comments:

“A Convicted Steroid cheat that will do anything to avoid impact and stall a fight, and then talks down on one of the greatest exchanges of combat ever produced by our female combatants. These little gremlins! It’s back on. Filthy rats. Shame on the game.”

Conor McGregor's tweet

Alexander Volkanovski discusses the merits of fighting Islam Makhachev on short notice

Islam Makhachev is set to take on Alexander Volkanovski in a highly anticipated rematch later this week at UFC 294. It is worth noting that Makhachev was initially supposed to take on Charles Oliveira, but the Brazilian was forced to pull out of the fight because of a cut.

Makhachev and Volkanovski fought each other earlier this year in Perth, where the Dagestani won via unanimous decision. While there was a lot of talk regarding a rematch between the two, it wasn't expected to be on short notice.

Despite this, Alexander Volkanovski is quite confident in his abilities and believes he can shock the world. During a recent interview with mainevent, Volkanovski had this to say:

"At the end of that, I don't have the preparation, but what do I have? I have a fresh head, like physically fresh, mentally fresh... I'm excited, it's like I'm so free, no pressure at all... Like I said, this was all meant to be... Man, I'm telling you, this is all part of my story. As I said, the world is turning for me right now. And can't wait to go out there and shock the world."

Catch Volkanovski's comments below (4:24):