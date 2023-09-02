“These stories inspire great warriors” - Fans get emotional for Stamp’s incredible rise to superstardom

ONE Championship has tugged at the heartstrings with their heartwarming tribute to Stamp Fairtex this week.

The former two-sport world champion has indeed built quite the legacy since she made her ONE debut in 2018.

Stamp was only 20 years old when she captured her first world title win in her career against former ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion ‘Killer Bee’ Chuang Kai Ting by unanimous decision.

And if that wasn’t impressive enough, Stamp set the bar even higher by becoming the first-ever two-sport world champion in ONE Championship history, after colliding with American superstar Janet Todd for the inaugural ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title.

On paper, Stamp’s resume has never looked better. But what often gets overlooked in the history books, is the years of hard work and dedication she put in making her dreams a reality.

In light of Stamp’s upcoming clash against Ham Seo Hee for the ONE interim women’s atomweight MMA world title this Fall, ONE Championship inspired the fans this week with a short Instagram reel covering Stamp’s meteoric rise to superstardom.

In the caption, they wrote:

“Grit to glory ⭐️ Will Stamp make history and become ONE’s first three-sport World Champion at ONE Fight Night 14 on @primevideo? @stamp_fairtex.”

Check out the fan reactions below:

Fan comments #1

Fan comments #2

Watch Stamp Fairtex harness her inner beast against No. 2 ranked atomweight MMA contender Ham Seo Hee on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14, as she seeks to extend her legacy as the first-ever three sport world champion.

ONE Fight Night 14 emanates from Singapore Indoor Stadium and will broadcast live and for free in North America via Amazon Prime Video.