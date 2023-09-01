Danial Williams expects a tough fight for Stamp Fairtex against Ham Seo Hee

Danial Williams is keeping tabs on the other happenings in ONE Championship even as he is busy preparing for his big title fight next month, including the bout between Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex and South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee.

‘Mini T’ will be making another go at a world kickboxing title at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video on October 6 in Bangkok.

He will be challenging reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

But while he is currently deep in training, Danial Williams is keeping an eye on Stamp and ‘Hamzzang’, who will headline ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on September 29 in Singapore, where they will fight for the interim ONE women’s atomweight MMA world title.

Speaking to Sportskeeda in an exclusive interview, Danial Williams shared he is expecting a tough fight for Stamp against Ham Seo Hee.

The 30-year-old Perth native said:

“I mean, it's a tough fight. I haven't seen too much of Ham. But I know she's very skilled.”

ONE is holding an interim atomweight MMA world title fight as reigning division queen Angela Lee is on a self-imposed break for personal reasons.

At ONE Fight Night 14, Stamp is angling to become a three-sport ONE world champion, having previously held the atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles at the same time.

The No.1-ranked atomweight contender was last in action in May in ONE’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States.

Stamp knocked out American Alyse Anderson in the second round of their MMA clash with a body kick to earn the win and a $50,000 performance bonus.

Meanwhile, No.2-ranked Ham Seo Hee fortified her spot in the interim title fight after winning her third straight match in March, beating Itsuki Hirata of Japan by unanimous decision.

Her two previous victories, both by decisions, were over Filipino Denice Zamboanga.

ONE Fight Nights 14 and 15 are available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.