WATCH: Stamp Fairtex demonstrates how to set up her signature roundhouse kicks

Former two-sport ONE world champion and former ONE women's atomweight world title challenger Stamp Fairtex is perhaps the best kicker in her MMA division right now. Being a former ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, it's hard to deny the Thai sensation this fact.

She proved this when, in her pro-MMA debut at ONE Warrior Series 2 in 2018, Stamp Fairtex knocked out Rashi Shinde with a swift head kick mere seconds into the bout. The finish came so fast that the entire length from bell to bell is shorter than your average Instagram video:

According to the 25-year-old Muay Thai marvel, the key to devastating people with a high kick is in the set-up. We couldn't agree more. You can ask any expert or master in any striking-based martial art will say that striking someone without setting it up first is a foolhardy way of fighting. They call this "telegraphing."

In a video posted by ONE Championship, we saw Stamp Fairtex showing ONE commentator Mitch Chilson her ingenious way of setting up her high-kick. It's absolutely subtle, clever, and undeniably effective:

"Those kicks are LETHAL 😱 Can Stamp edge out Ham Seo Hee for the interim atomweight MMA throne on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14 on @primevideo? @stamp_fairtex @mitchchilson"

The set-up was so effective that even when Stamp Fairtex was just demonstrating the move, it still fooled Mitch Chilson enough for him to feel the impact of the kick, as he may not have seen it coming. The Muay Thai prodigy used a low kick to condition the mind of her opponent, and then the genius came when she looked low but kicked high. It's expert-level mental conditioning.

At ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29th, Stamp will have to use all her combat savvy as she faces South Korean MMA veteran Ham Seo Hee for the interim ONE women's atomweight world title. This ground-breaking fight card will showcase three ONE women's world title fights across three different sports, which has never been done in history.

