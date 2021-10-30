"They all bleed" - Israel Adesanya believes teammate Dan Hooker will stop Islam Makhachev's hype train at UFC 267

Islam Makhachev has shot to fame in the UFC on the back of his decisive in-ring performances; however, Israel Adesanya seemingly remains unconvinced by the former. What's more, the Kiwi revealed that his teammate and compatriot, Dan Hooker, was going to walk away with the win in the upcoming fight between the two.

Dan Hooker and Islam Makhachev are slated to go toe-to-toe in a lightweight bout at UFC 267 at the Etihad Arena soon. In a video that he posted on YouTube, Israel Adesanya opened up about what to expect from the fight between Makhachev and Hooker.

He unequivocally backed Hooker to walk away with the win and end the hype that surrounds Islam Makhachev.

"I feel like Dan, his demeanor and his narrative in this fight is the same thing like, they all bleed. And Dan said, 'They put their pants on the same way I put my pants on.' He knows. He said, 'You're betting on a losing horse.' And I believe that, because I believe in my team. And I know with the bullshit that we've gone through, and the real shit that we've gone through, Dan's got this fight in the bag," exclaimed Israel Adesanya.

Israel Adesanya hails Khabib Nurmagomedov as a 'special' case

Making a clear distinction between Khabib Nurmagomedov and his Russian compatriots, Israel Adesanya revealed that 'The Eagle' was a special fighter. Addressing the misconception that Russian fighters are indomitable, Israel Adesanya said that Khabib Nurmagomedov was built differently.

"Khabib's special! He's a special one where I've seen it live. His limit is far beyond most of them," admitted Israel Adesanya.

Islam Makhachev would do well to emulate his mentor's traits in his upcoming fight against Dan Hooker, who seems like he's hell bent on bringing all his hype to an end.

