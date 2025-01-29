"They don’t want to kill that guy" - When Khamzat Chimaev accused UFC of protecting Israel Adesanya from potential fight against him

Khamzat Chimaev once claimed that the UFC was safeguarding Israel Adesanya from a potential showdown with him. Both fighters have been among the UFC’s biggest draws in recent years, yet they never had the chance to face off despite their mutual interest in a showdown.

In May 2023, when 'The Last Stylebender' reigned as the middleweight champion and had largely dominated his division, Chimaev presented himself as the most high-profile and compelling option for Adesanya’s next title challenger.

In a video on his YouTube channel (via MMA Junkie), 'Borz' said:

"For Israel, there’s nobody there – only me. So if you spoke about money, if you ask the fans, they want to see me and Israel. I’m a bad matchup for him. Everyone knows he’s going to lose the title [to me]. That’s why they save that guy."

Chimaev further recognized that Adesanya stands as one of the UFC's biggest stars, which, in his view, was why the promotion didn't take the risk of matching them up against each other:

"You know they built up him. They don’t want to lose him that fast. [I’d] finish that guy without punches, and that’s why they’re scared. Then [his] story’s dead, you know? They don’t want to kill that guy. Maybe the guy makes money for them, but I still make money, as well, so I don’t know what’s going on."

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's comments below:

'The Last Stylebender' is set to face off against Nassourdine Imavov in the highly anticipated main event of UFC Saudi Arabia this Saturday at the anb Arena in Riyadh.

Israel Adesanya explains how Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC 273 fight with Gilbert Burns earned his respect

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Israel Adesanya shared that he has held Khamzat Chimaev in high regard for some time and has earmarked 'Borz' as a potential opponent for a future showdown.

"Khamzat did definitely make me go like, 'Ok, he's legit.' But again, I've seen him fight over the years, and you know he's game. The fight with Gilbert [Burns] was the one that made me respect his dog in him. So I was like, 'Oh yeah, this guy's really about that life.' So yeah, whenever it happens, it happens. But right now, I'm focused on [Nassourdine] Imavov."

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below (6:45):

Chimaev secured a gritty unanimous decision victory over Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 in April 2022, with the fight pushing 'Borz' to his limits as the Brazilian tested him in every round.

