"This is the biggest risk he could possibly take" - Jake Paul deserves to be respected as a 'real fighter' after accepting fight against Tyron Woodley, says Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen believes that Jake Paul has taken a massive risk by accepting a short notice fight against Tyron Woodley.

The former UFC middleweight praised Jake Paul for accepting the fight against Tyron Woodley after Tommy Fury pulled out of the scheduled bout due to fractured ribs and a chest infection.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:

"We now, have found out who the real fighters are. This is the biggest mistake of Jake Paul's short career. Absolutely, without question, this is the biggest risk he could possibly take. To fight Tyron Woodley who, by the way, is training all the time. I saw him run on TV at the Triller event 2 weeks ago and he looked fantastic... And Jake's not even thinking about the guy. So while I tell you that this is a huge mistake of Jake Paul... You must accept him into the club [of real fighters]."

Watch Chael Sonnen's full take on Jake Paul below:

Jake Paul, on hearing that Tommy Fury was out of the fight, immediately turned his attention to former rival and opponent Tyron Woodley.

In a recent interview, 'The Problem Child' stated that his team instantly contacted Woodley's team for the rematch.

“Yeah, I got the news early Friday morning when it was pretty much a done deal.” Paul told The MacLife. “And my manager Nakisa [Bidarian] had already spoken to Tyron [Woodley], who was willing to step up. And I believe, later that evening or the next day, we already had the contract signed from Tyron.”

Watch the full interview below:

Jake Paul's brother Logan Paul slams Tommy Fury for backing out of the scheduled bout

Jake Paul's older brother Logan Paul has slammed Tommy Fury for pulling out of the fight against Jake Paul.

Logan Paul spoke to Fight Hub TV and stated that he had already seen the pull out coming and predicted that Tommy Fury wouldn't step inside the ring on December 18th.

'The Maverick' also called Fury a "p***y" and confirmed the news that has younger brother Jake Paul will, in fact, be fighting Tyron Woodley.

Watch Logan Paul's reaction to Tommy Fury pulling out of the fight below:

