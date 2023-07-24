“This is fairly sad” - 57-year-old UFC Hall of Famer to face Mike Jackson in MMA bout, fans express concern

A 55-year-old UFC Hall of Famer is set to come out of retirement for an MMA bout with Mike Jackson, and the news has many MMA fans concerned as it appears to be a legitimate professional bout.

UFC Hall of Famer and inagural welterweight champion Pat Miletich will be competing for the first time since 2008, when he earned a second-round knockout win over Thomas Denny. According to MMA Junkie's Nolan King, Miletich vs. Jackson is scheduled for Caged Aggression's upcoming two-night event on October 13-14.

He wrote:

"#UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich (55) will fight Mike Jackson (38) in Davenport, Iowa on Oct. 14 for the Caged Aggression MMA promotion...Promoter Mike Goodwin tells me it will be a fully-sanctioned pro MMA bout. Three five-minute rounds." [@mma_kings - Twitter]

Promoter Mike Goodwin tells me it will be a fully-sanctioned pro MMA bout. Three five-minute rounds. #UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich (55) will fight Mike Jackson (38) in Davenport, Iowa on Oct. 14 for the Caged Aggression MMA promotion.Promoter Mike Goodwin tells me it will be a fully-sanctioned pro MMA bout. Three five-minute rounds. pic.twitter.com/w8RG4iYgNX

Jackson is famously known for his UFC bout with CM Punk in 2018, which he won via unanimous decision. The contest was later overturned to a no-contest as a result of a failed USADA test. Obviously, it doesn't appear as though fans are too eager to see the fight and are questioning the matchmaking due to the age descrepancy, writing:

"Mike should fight @jakeshieldsajj instead. This is fairly sad" [@Murtangle - Twitter]

"So this guy wouldn’t fight @jakeshieldsajj but will fight a grandpa?" [@CalvinKaps - Twitter]

"Shame on everyone who sanctioned this and shame on MJ" [@Homemadefit_ - Twitter]

"Bad rep for Jackson and the promotion" [@J0EBL00GS - Twitter]

"Did promoter Mike Goodwin inform you of why he thinks this is a good idea?" [@jarsulic - Twitter]

"1. Who sanctioned this?...2. Speaks a lot about the promotion and mike jackson who’s comfortable fighting a 55 year old." [@bradyHiestand1 - Twitter]

Tweets reacting to the news of Miletich vs. Jackson

It remains to be seen what other bouts will be announced for the event, but it appears as though fans aren't interested in seeing the UFC Hall of Famer competing.

When did Pat Miletich become a UFC Hall of Famer?

Pat Miletich is a legendary MMA fighter and rightfully became a UFC Hall of Famer in 2014.

Miletich accomplished a great deal during his tenure with the promotion. He won the UFC 16 tournament and later that year, defeated Mikey Burnett via split decision to win the inaugural UFC welterweight championship.

The 57-year-old had a successful MMA career and fought the likes of Shonie Carter, Renzo Gracie, Matt Lindland, and Dan Severn.

19 years ago today,



Pat Miletich def. Mikey Burnett, to become the Inaugural UFC Welterweight Champion Oct16.199819 years ago today,Pat Miletich def. Mikey Burnett, to become the Inaugural UFC Welterweight Champion pic.twitter.com/szyThRZUuR