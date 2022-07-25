Create
"This is why you'll forever be the People's champion" - Fans react as The Rock give his permission for Molly McCann to continue his 'The People's Elbow' move in fights

Dwayne &#039;The Rock&#039; Johnson (left) and Molly McCann (right)
Puneet Sharma
ANALYST
Modified Jul 25, 2022 11:03 PM IST

Hollywood superstar and former WWE wrestler Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and UFC fighter Molly McCann recently had a fun interaction on Twitter.

McCann put on a spectacular show at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall. She landed a brutal spinning back elbow on her opponent and then went on to score a TKO victory. It was the 32-year-old's second win in a row with a spinning back elbow.

'Meatball' later uploaded a tweet asking Johnson's permission to continue using his iconic move, 'The People's Elbow'.

@TheRock excuse me Mr Rock, but can I keep borrowing the peoples elbow. It’s doing me bits 🤣 https://t.co/LhDje8hGF0

'The Rock' replied to the UFC flyweight, telling her to keep using the 'DEVASTATING People's Meatbow'.

From the ELECTRIFYING People’s Elbow to the DEVASTATING People’s Meatbow 💪🏾💪🏻 Its all yours! Keep kicking ass and having FUN, champ! 👏🏾 Much respect, Mr Rock 😊👊🏾 twitter.com/meatballmolly/…

Fans were delighted to see the heart-warming interaction between Johnson and McCann, and they let their feelings be known in the comment section.

One user even went on to call the Hollywood superstar 'People's Champ'.

@TheRock This is why you’ll forever be the People’s Champ

Another user described Johnson's response towards McCann as classy.

How class is this twitter.com/therock/status…

A few more tweets surrounding the interaction between Johnson and 'Meatball' can be seen below:

@TheRock You know your doing something right when the long end that is Dwayne Johnson tweets you 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
@TheRock hahaha u legend, bless u sir
@TheRock @btsportufc Looks like she’s now the llllllalallalalala!!! Trail blazing, eyebrow raising, pie eatin, jobroni beatin, take her foot of the break and pump the gas, ALWAYS READY to whoop some 🍑 peoples champ!! IF YA SMELLLLLLLLL 👃🏼 @MeatballMolly
@TheRock Wow use are both beasts
The Rock shouting out @MeatballMolly!!!! SCENES. twitter.com/therock/status…
Meatball Molly was on a 2 fight losing streak this time last year. In under a year she’s won 3 in a row and become a worldwide superstar. What a story!!!! xxxxxxxx @MeatballMolly twitter.com/therock/status…

Molly McCann want to fight at Madison Square Garden

After delivering a spectacular finish at UFC Fight Night 208, Molly McCann appeared at the post-fight press conference for the event.

During her time there, "Meatball' said that she wished to fight at Madison Square Garden, which is the expected venue for UFC 281 in November.

McCann hopes to have a conversation with UFC president Dana White and Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy that could make her wish a reality.

“Dave Portnoy from Barstool is around, and Dana and him are quite tight. So, hopefully, after the fight, we can have a conversation. I would like to fight again in November in the Mecca of all Meccas for strikers. And I’ll just leave it into their hands to see who I’ll be fighting against.”

During the press conference, Meatball', in her own style, also called out Miranda Maverick for a fight.

"We will fight anywhere, any place, any time with whover f**king wants it. Miranda, if you want it, I'll f**k you wherever you want to be f**ked... not in a gay way."

You can watch McCann's full appearance at the post-fight press conference below:

youtube-cover

