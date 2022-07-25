"This is why you'll forever be the People's champion" - Fans react as The Rock give his permission for Molly McCann to continue his 'The People's Elbow' move in fights

Hollywood superstar and former WWE wrestler Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and UFC fighter Molly McCann recently had a fun interaction on Twitter.
McCann put on a spectacular show at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall. She landed a brutal spinning back elbow on her opponent and then went on to score a TKO victory. It was the 32-year-old's second win in a row with a spinning back elbow.
'Meatball' later uploaded a tweet asking Johnson's permission to continue using his iconic move, 'The People's Elbow'.
'The Rock' replied to the UFC flyweight, telling her to keep using the 'DEVASTATING People's Meatbow'.
Fans were delighted to see the heart-warming interaction between Johnson and McCann, and they let their feelings be known in the comment section.
One user even went on to call the Hollywood superstar 'People's Champ'.
Another user described Johnson's response towards McCann as classy.
A few more tweets surrounding the interaction between Johnson and 'Meatball' can be seen below:
Molly McCann want to fight at Madison Square Garden
After delivering a spectacular finish at UFC Fight Night 208, Molly McCann appeared at the post-fight press conference for the event.
During her time there, "Meatball' said that she wished to fight at Madison Square Garden, which is the expected venue for UFC 281 in November.
McCann hopes to have a conversation with UFC president Dana White and Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy that could make her wish a reality.
“Dave Portnoy from Barstool is around, and Dana and him are quite tight. So, hopefully, after the fight, we can have a conversation. I would like to fight again in November in the Mecca of all Meccas for strikers. And I’ll just leave it into their hands to see who I’ll be fighting against.”
During the press conference, Meatball', in her own style, also called out Miranda Maverick for a fight.
"We will fight anywhere, any place, any time with whover f**king wants it. Miranda, if you want it, I'll f**k you wherever you want to be f**ked... not in a gay way."
You can watch McCann's full appearance at the post-fight press conference below: