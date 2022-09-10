"This must be what it’s like to catch a wedding veil" - Fans react with jokes to Kevin Holland throwing his pants into the crowd after UFC 279 weigh-ins

MMA fans have reacted to a video of Kevin Holland throwing his pants into the crowd at UFC 279's weigh-ins. Holland is now set to face Khamzat Chimaev in a catchweight bout.

'Trailblazer' was originally scheduled to face Daniel Rodriguez this weekend but a major weight miss by 'Borz' has forced an entire shake-up of the card. Holland and Chimaev will now co-main at UFC 279 in a five-round catchweight bout, while Nate Diaz will headline the card against Tony Ferguson.

The 29-year-old American and the Chechen-born Swede reportedly got into a scrap backstage at the press conference on Friday night, leading to the entire presser being called off. Now, they will have the chance to settle the bad blood between them.

[ @Trailblaze2Top gives it all for the fans… even his pants! #UFC279 | Tomorrow | Live on ESPN+ PPV: bit.ly/3CEMN9O 👖 @Trailblaze2Top gives it all for the fans… even his pants! [ #UFC279 | Tomorrow | Live on ESPN+ PPV: bit.ly/3CEMN9O ] https://t.co/Bb0kKUrEE5

Fans have reacted to Kevin Holland's video at the ceremonial weigh-ins, with one fan suggesting that catching his pants is like catching a bride's veil:

"This must be what it's like to catch a wedding veil"

Another fan suggested that 'Trailblazer' may simply be channeling his inner Derrick Lewis:

"Maybe his b*lls was hot?"

Twitter user @MrFudge209 has praised Kevin Holland for accepting the fight against the No.3-ranked welterweight to keep the card exciting:

"Kevin's basically jesus he's sacrificing himself for our sins"

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Chris Gonzalez @ChrisGo17252762 @ufc @Trailblaze2top Love to see the respect between fighters you go through the same shit in life in the cage in training respect each other and shake hands you may not like your opponent but kids are watching always. @ufc @Trailblaze2top Love to see the respect between fighters you go through the same shit in life in the cage in training respect each other and shake hands you may not like your opponent but kids are watching always.

Dana White explains why Khamzat Chimaev missed weight at UFC 279 and will face Kevin Holland instead

Fans were left stunned and disappointed after Khamzat Chimaev stepped onto the scale for his fight against Nate Diaz. The always reliable Diaz had weighed in at 171lbs earlier, but 'Borz' stepped off the scale to hear he was over by 7.5lbs.

The bout against Diaz was arguably one of the most important of Chimaev's career. The No.3-ranked welterweight was looking to secure himself a first title shot, with many thinking a win over veteran Diaz would have been enough.

Chimaev has now been dropped from the main event and will aim to settle the beef with Kevin Holland instead. 'Trailblazer' is unranked and a win for the Chechen-born fighter now may not be enough for a shot at UFC gold.

Discussing the chaos of the UFC 279 weigh-ins and the scramble to reschedule the fights, Dana White stated to ESPN MMA that it was due to a doctor's recommendation that 'Borz' stopped cutting weight:

"He started locking up and cramping. All the things... that are from a bad cut... They called in, we sent a doctor and the doctor determines whether he should keep cutting weight or not and the doctor told him he shouldn't."

Catch Dana White's ESPN MMA interview here:

