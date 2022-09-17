"This skinny guy is gonna be a world f****** champion" - Jorge Masvidal picks lightweight contender to clinch UFC gold

In a clip posted to Bellator middleweight king Johnny Eblen's Instagram Story, Jorge Masvidal shared high praise for his fellow ATT member Mateusz Gamrot, insisting that he'll one day be a UFC world champion.

Despite losing his UFC debut, the Pole has been spearheading his way through the lightweight rankings since making his switch to the octagon in 2020. With three finishes in his last four fights, and big names on his record like Jeremy Stephens and Arman Tsarukyan, the 155-pounder has proved to be a real problem for the division.

A clip has surfaced showing Jorge Masvidal joking around with and hailing Gamrot during an ATT training session. 'Gamebred' believes that Gamrot will one day hold gold in the promotion:

"You're skinny bro, gain weight bro. Gain weight, man. This little skinny guy is gonna be a world f****** champion."

Gamrot has a huge chance to work towards that goal when he steps foot in the cage at UFC 280. The 31-year-old will lock horns with arguably his toughest test to date when he meets No.6-ranked lightweight Beneil Dariush in a potential title eliminator clash on October 22.

Rumors are suggesting that Dariush will play backup to the main event title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev next month. If true, the Polish prospect has a chance to take away the well-rounded Iranian-American's hype and make it his own.

Check out Masvidal praising ATT teammate and potential future lightweight champion Gamrot in the video below (courtesy Twitter user @Lowkingpl):

Will Jorge Masvidal ever become UFC champion?

Although he has been a huge part of the UFC for almost 10 years now, Jorge Masvidal has never officially held a title with the company – aside from being the inaugural 'BMF' champion.

Up until recently, 'Gamebred's' record was 12-6 in the UFC. He's currently on a three-fight losing streak, taking his promotional record to a mediocre 12-9 inside the octagon. However, he's still considered one of the biggest names in the sport.

Grapplers have always been the Miami native's kryptonite, but following the recent title change at welterweight, the 37-year-old may have a chance to capture the elusive UFC title.

With Leon Edwards now holding the 170lbs throne, a fight could get booked between the two, owing to their long-standing rivalry. If it happens, Masvidal will have another striker willing to trade on the feet with him, a far better matchup than the ones he's had to contend with in his last few bouts.

