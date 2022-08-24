This will feed Conor McGregor's ego - Brett Okamoto believes "stage is set" for Charles Oliveira vs. Conor McGregor title fight if 'do Bronx' beats Islam Makhachev

ESPN's Brett Okamoto believes Charles Oliveira will headline a pay-per-view against Conor McGregor in Brazil next year if he can defeat Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight title.

'Do Bronx' is set to meet Islam Makhachev in the octagon as the main event of UFC 280. They will head into their lightweight title scrap on impressive 11 and 10-fight winstreaks respectively. Oliveira was controversially stripped of the title earlier this year but put himself right back in contention when he defeated Justin Gaethje at UFC 274.

The Brazilian had let it be known that he was interested in facing 'Notorious' for the vacant title. Instead, he will face one of his toughest challenges yet in Makhachev, who will have the former divisional king Khabib Nurmagomedov in his corner.

Speaking on the DC & RC show, Okamoto believes the story is set for Oliveira to defeat Makhachev and face McGregor in one of the biggest bouts in lightweight history:

"I'm telling you right now, Conor McGregor, for as long as he's been out of the sport, people questioning his drive or whatever, this would feed his ego. It would feed his ego, feed his competitiveness, for him to be able to walk back into this sport and possibly win a title in his first fight back, I think the stage is set here for potentially this to happen."

Charles Oliveira addresses possibly facing Conor McGregor

Charles Oliveira has confirmed his desire to fight Conor McGregor in his home country of Brazil.

McGregor is infamous amongst Brazilian fans due to having antagonized them on multiple occasions.

At a press conference back in 2014, Jose Aldo was featherweight champion and faced Chad Mendes in a rematch in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. 'Notorious' was the No.1 contender and used the opportunity to generate hype for his future bout with Aldo.

In an interview with Brett Okamoto, Oliveira shared his desire to take Conor McGregor back to Brazil and defeat him:

"I like the narrative. It would be so perfect. We've been asking for this fight in Brazil so hopefully it works out. I really do [see the fight happening]. That's the sole reason why I accepted this fight [against Islam Makhachev]. I know the more victories I have, the better chance, so this is a step forward towards that fight. I'd like to leave the octagon knowing who I'm fighting next."

