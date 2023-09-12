“Those swinging hooks are wild” - Malakai Black and fans on John Lineker’s clutch KO of Kim Jae Woong

AEW star Malakai Black marveled at John Lineker’s impressive buzzer-beating knockout against bantamweight MMA contender Kim Jae Woong last month.

On September 29, John Lineker will have the opportunity to climb back into the bantamweight world title picture as he takes on streaking division standout Stephen Loman. The two heavy hitters will feature as part of the promotion’s stacked lineup at ONE Fight Night 14 when ONE returns to the familiar confines of Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Suffering the first setback of his ONE Championship career in February, ‘Hands of Stone’ bounced back, scoring a last-second knockout against Kim Jae Woong at ONE Fight Night 13.

John Lineker will make a relatively quick turnaround to take on Stephen Loman, but first, fight fans are looking back on Lineker’s latest highlight-reel-worthy KO against ‘The Fighting God’ Kim Jae Woong.

BUZZER BEATER 🔔 This heated clash between "Hands of Stone" and Kim Jae Woong was CRAZY 💥 Can John Lineker claim the win over Stephen Loman on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14 on @primevideo?

AEW star and ‘House of Black’ leader Malakai Black shared his excitement over Lineker’s latest KO.

“Man Lineker is such a goddamn beast. Those swinging hooks are WILD,” Black wrote in the Instagram comments.

Other fans shared their take on Lineker’s stunning knockout against Kim Jae Woong in the comments section, saying:

“Good fight! Both guys battled hard. Respect to both guys”

“Kim fought a fight that he didn’t need to. He has the height and reach advantage and got touched up entirely too much entertaining fight nonetheless.”

“That’s such a good fight!!!!!”

“That was a 🔥 match!!”

If John Lineker can stop the momentum of Stephen Loman in Lion City later this month, he will undoubtedly secure himself a trilogy fight with reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, Fabricio Andrade. Will ‘Hands of Stone’ once again get the job done or will ‘The Sniper’ add another impressive name to his hit list?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.