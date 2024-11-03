Throwback: When Mike Tyson revealed music business venture and hoped P. Diddy would help him

It appears Mike Tyson once hoped to venture into the music business and expressed hope that rapper P.Diddy would help him out. Tyson and the Bad Boy Records founder appeared together in an episode of 'The Keenen Ivory Wayans Show' in 1998, where the boxing legend opened up about his new business plan.

In the episode, Wayans asked Tyson when he planned to make his boxing return. While 'Iron Mike' couldn't give the talk show host a fixed date, he revealed that he was preoccupied with expanding his business portfolio, specifically investing in the music industry.

He later named some music legends who were assisting him and expressed hope that Diddy would also consider helping him. Tyson said:

"I don't know when I'm coming back. I have so many different ventures, and I'm into the music business now... Hopefully, you know, people have been helping me out. Wyclef [Jean] is helping me out. DeVante Swing's been helping me out."

Tyson then turned to Diddy, who was seated beside him, and said:

"And hopefully, "Puffy" will help me out, you know."

Check out Mike Tyson's comments below (0:30):

Mike Tyson on long-running rumors regarding P. Diddy's parties

During an appearance on Patrick Bet-David's PBD Podcast in May 2023, Mike Tyson was asked about the speculation surrounding the purportedly extreme parties P. Diddy organized and whether he had any experiences with Diddy. 'Iron' replied:

"No. Just, I've known him for a long time ... Awesome guy. I knew him before he was Diddy. I knew him for a long time. When I first became champ [1986], I knew him."

Check out Mike Tyson's comments on the PBD Podcast below (2:22):

Presently, former undisputed heavyweight champion boxer Mike Tyson is scheduled to fight Jake Paul on Nov. 15, 2024. Meanwhile, P. Diddy, an American entertainment industry mogul, has battled various legal problems that reached a crescendo in 2024.

Some of Diddy's properties were raided in March 2024. He was arrested and indicted on charges of transportation to engage in prostitution, s*x trafficking, and racketeering conspiracy in September 2024.

The 54-year-old is behind bars at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center. The rapper and hip-hop mogul, who's been denied bail multiple times, has his trial date set for May 5, 2025.

