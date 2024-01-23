Throwback: When ex-UFC champ’s son claimed he wouldn’t fight Israel Adesanya because of “gay antics”

A former UFC middleweight champion's son once refused to face Israel Adesanya in a hypothetical fight, citing reasons related to the Nigerian-born Kiwi's alleged sexuality.

In a live fight Q&A session last September, Michael Bisping brought his eldest son on as a co-host. During the episode, the UFC Hall of Famer jokingly asked Callum Bisping about his chances against Adesanya. Bisping Jr. cheekily dismissed the idea of facing 'The Last Stylebender' by making a 'gay' joke. He said:

"I don't wanna fight Adesanya due to his gay antics."

However, 'The Count' was surprised by his son's comments. He said:

"Callum don't say that, we are live. And what are you doing? Don't say sh*t like that."

Check out the conversation between Michael Bisping and his son below:

Adesanya has previously been the subject of rumors regarding his sexuality, with speculation arising from his social media activity, among other things.

Furthermore, the former UFC middleweight champion has encountered homophobic slurs from some of his fellow rivals including Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa.

When Israel Adesanya presented explicit evidence to counter homosexual allegations from Paulo Costa

Paulo Costa has often mocked Israel Adesanya for his unorthodox style and expressive personality, both of which challenge traditional gender norms.

Costa mocked Adesanya and Alex Pereira for reconciling backstage after their encounter at UFC 287 in April 2023. He wrote:

"Life goals: find a woman who hugs you like he does. Her thought: I'm going to paint my nails pink too."

Check out Paulo Costa's tweet below:

Subsequently, 'The Last Stylebender' offered explicit evidence to counter homosexual allegations, including a clip of Andrew Caldwell in his response. He tweeted:

"Why does @BorrachinhaMMA keep calling me a “fa**ot/faggy” bro??"

Check out Israel Adesanya's post below:

Caldwell gained fame for publicly declaring his freedom from homosexuality during a church service and later stating that he no longer had any inclination for homosexual activities.