“She’s not much of a threat” - Tiffany Teo not concerned about a potential matchup with Jihin Radzuan

Tiffany Teo didn’t hold back punches as she admitted not being concerned about a potential matchup with Malaysian star Jihin Radzuan.

Teo’s atomweight debut at ONE on Prime Video 2 was a real tour de force. She submitted renowned Commonwealth Games wrestling champion Ritu Phogat in the very first round via a rear-naked choke. Her dominant performance encapsulated the threat 'No Chill' poses to the 115lbs division.

Meanwhile, fellow atomweight contender Jihin Radzuan fell short of making a similar statement. The Malaysian star went the full distance with Stamp Fairtex at ONE on Prime Video 2 but lost via unanimous decision. As a result, she dropped out of the rankings, with Tiffany Teo taking her spot as the No.5-ranked contender.

When Teo was asked about her thoughts on Radzuan’s latest performance and how she’d fare against ‘Shadow Cat’ in a potential match in the future, the 32-year-old fighter bluntly told ONE Championship:

“I think it depends on how I want the fight to go, I guess, and how Major [Overall, her coach] plans. He’s always the mastermind behind all the game planning. He’s pretty much just playing a game, and he will ask me to do stuff and I’ll just do it based on the game plan that he gave.”

Teo added:

"Assessing her skillset, I feel like she’s not much of a threat in striking, on the ground, and she struggled to take Stamp down. Ritu managed to take her [Stamp] down. I don’t see much of a threat.”

Tiffany Teo believes Jihin Radzuan’s greatest weapons are sub-par

Tiffany Teo continued to throw some serious shade at Jihin ‘Shadow Cat’ Radzuan.

The Singaporean fighter knows she’s one of the best martial artists in ONE, currently competing in two women’s divisions, meaning that it will take more than sheer talent to beat her at her own game.

Considered the best strawweight outside of ONE women’s strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan, the battle-hardened Teo is confident Radzuan’s skills are sub-par compared to her all-encompassing skillset.

Teo made this abundantly clear when she was asked to give her take on Radzuan’s greatest weapons:

“I don’t see any. She kind of does everything, but she’s not proficient in a single thing.”

