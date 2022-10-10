“I thought Jihin would win” - Tiffany Teo surprised by Stamp Fairtex’s win at ONE on Prime Video 2

Women's atomweight contender Tiffany Teo was surprised to see how well Stamp Fairtex performed against Jihin Radzuan at ONE on Prime Video 2.

Stamp, who is the No.1-ranked women's atomweight, scored a unanimous decision victory over Radzuan. The result got the Thai's name back in the win column following her loss to current atomweight champ Angela Lee earlier this year.

Teo is clearly keeping a close eye on the goings-on at the top of the division. In fact, she believed Radzuan would beat the former two-sport titleholder. Teo told ONE Championship:

"Initially, I thought Jihin would win. I expected Jihin to just take her down and control her on the ground or just do damage on the ground."

'No Chill' thought the Wushu world champion would dominate the fight on the ground, but that wasn't the case. Stamp halted Radzuan with a late knockdown, opening the third round with a vicious elbow that dropped Radzuan.

Tiffany Teo impressed by Stamp's takedown defense

Entering the bout, many were questioning whether or not Stamp's takedown defense would hold up against the MIMMA women’s champion. Teo was impressed with Stamp's efforts in that area.

"So I was surprised with how good Stamp’s takedown defense was and Jihin had trouble taking her down so Stamp was able to implement her game plan."

As for Tiffany Teo, the No.5-ranked atomweight picked up an opening round rear-naked choke victory over Ritu Phogat at ONE 161.

Teo's professional MMA record remains unblemished aside from a pair of losses to strawweight champ Xiong Jing Nan. Her back-to-back submission wins have her eying another title shot, this time at atomweight.

The Matrix MMA affiliate has been displaying her skills on the global stage since 2016. Teo boasts an 8-2 record, amssing five finishes since joining ONE Championship.

The 32-year-old is a fresh face in the atomweight division's contender pool. Only Alyona Rassohyna, Denice Zambboanga, Ham Seo Hee, and Stamp Fairtex stand in her way of a shot at the belt.

Be on the lookout for an announcement pertaining to Tiffany Teo's next fight, as it's sure to be a top-level contest.

Check out the full highlights from ONE on Prime Video 2 below:

