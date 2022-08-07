"To many it was ill-advised, a deathwish, almost certain submission danger" - Michael Chandler looks back at Charles Oliveira loss in poignant Instagram post

Michael Chandler recently reflected on his fight against Charles Oliveira at UFC 262.

'Iron' uploaded a post on Instagram where he looked back on his first loss in the UFC. In the caption, Chandler spoke about his decision to keep the fight on the ground against 'do Bronx', who has the most submission wins in the promotion's history.

"Anything can be many different things to many different people because of their perspective and their past experiences. To many it was ill-advised, a deathwish, almost certain submission danger…to me it was a wrist control two-on-one and a little bit of 'let’s see what happens here' - I escaped. Many will say 'yeah, but you lost in the next round' - but I can hang my head knowing that in the face of danger, I let it fly. Where can you 'let it fly' in your life? At worst you lose, but at best you land in a realm head and shoulders above where you are today. See you at the top!"

Following an electrifying debut victory over Dan Hooker at UFC 257, the two-time Bellator champion got matched up against Oliveira for the vacant title at UFC 262.

'Iron' had a successful first round, however, the Brazilian turned things around quickly in the second round and finished Chandler via TKO to become the champion.

What's next for Michael Chandler?

A bout between Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier seems to be in the works for the UFC 281 card that is set to take place at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler is close to being finalized for UFC 281 on Nov. 12 at MSG.

If the matchup does become a reality, there is a good chance that it will be a thrilling encounter. Former UFC champion Michael Bisping believes that if the two lightweights manage to deliver a barn-burner, then the winner could likely be next in line for a title shot.

"Poirier, Chandler, if they deliver the goods like Chandler did at Madison Square Garden last year, like Poirier usually does in every single one of his fights, then this fight is gonna be absolutely sensational. And if it's a crowd-pleasing fight, there's a good chance one of them gets a shot at the title once again."

