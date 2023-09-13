“Together, we are stronger” - Angela Lee thanks Fightstory team for their support to those affected by suicide

Reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee sent a wholesome shout-out to her Fightstory team for their charitable support at the AFSP National Oahu Walk in Hawaii.

On September 9, Lee, along with her family and team, walked approximately 1.2 miles to spread public awareness about mental health and suicide prevention. The Out of the Darkness Community walk raised about $47,168 to help those affected in some way by the loss of a loved one.

In one of her Instagram stories on Monday, Angela Lee thanked her Fightstory team for joining them on their walk and supporting their cause.

In the post, Lee said:

“To our @fightstoryofficial Team,

Thank you. I’ve hugged each and every one of you and just want to tell you once more, just how much this means to me and everyone else who has been affected by suicide.

Together, we are stronger. Together, we can make a difference.”

Angela Lee sends a message to her team on Instagram

ONE atomweight queen Angela Lee joined the fight for mental health earlier this year after suffering the tragic loss of her sister Victoria Lee in December.

Making it her mission to help those in need of healing, Lee launched her own nonprofit initiative called Fighstory to take action against this leading cause of death in the communities.

In doing so, most of her time has been solely focused on her organization and away from the competitive circle.

But after nearly a year out of the public eye, she is set to make an appearance at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29, to make a “big announcement” concerning her future status in her professional fighting career.