"Throw some spinnin' s**t or something!" - Tom Aspinall outlines his plans to get a 5-star rating on the UFC 4 video game!

Tom Aspinall is slowly becoming the most exciting UFC heavyweight. Yet, the UFC 4 video game still has him at 4.5 stars out of 5. After being told this, Aspinall quickly developed a hilarious plan to boost his video game rating.

During Aspinall's UFC London media day interview, Sportskeeda MMA asked him about potentially increasing his UFC 4 rating. After a candid exchange about an old Instagram post related to the topic, the 29-year-old heavyweight had this to say:

"I do have someone else post for me on Instagram sometimes, so maybe they posted it. Well, we gotta get me to 5 stars, don't we? I don't know. Throw some spinnin' s**t or something."

Since joining the UFC in July 2020, Aspinall has gone 5-0 with every win inside the distance. The No.6-ranked heavyweight will now take on Curtis Blaydes in the UFC London main event. With a win, the Team Kaobon product could be one fight away from a title shot.

If Aspinall wins on July 23, he will crack the top 5 in the rankings. Ciryl Gane (No.1) is going up against Tai Tuivasa (No.3), and Stipe Miocic (No.2) is rumored to be fighting Jon Jones by the end of the year. Therefore, an impressive win over Blaydes and another win against a top 5 opponent will likely earn him a title shot.

Watch Tom Aspinall's media day interview below:

Tom Aspinall doesn't "give a s**t" about other fights

Aspinall comes in as the -130 betting favorite, but he's not the type to overlook anyone. During the same interview, the No.6-ranked heavyweight shut down questions about future fights by saying:

"Until then, I'm fighting Curtis on Saturday, and that's all I'm bothered about. So, please, I would appreciate if nobody else would ask me about other fights because I don't give a s**t about any other fights. I'm interested in this fight only."

The people of England need a new UFC champion, and Aspinall could be the man. His combination of fighting skills and level-headed mindset makes him a dangerous opponent for anyone. Before discussing what's next, he has a tough opponent waiting at UFC London.

