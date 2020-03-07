Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov set to light up Brooklyn

This is going to epic!

For what will be the fifth time, Lightweight kings, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson, are revved up to throw down in the octagon. Before the 248 ceremonial weigh-ins they had their first press conference for this fight. The duo have been professional so far, but the winds are starting to change.

Tony was his usual quirky self but definitely had more of the support from those in attendance. Upon taking questions from the press things took a sharp left turn. First Tony did take a verbal jab at some of "The Eagle's" fans saying "it's tiramisu time, m***********s".

He then said for the first time since Gleison Tibau he was going to spar; shocking Dana White. Whether he's actually sparred or not since the 2015 fight; he's has a relentless gas tank and outworks everyone.

The 10th Planet 25-3 fighter is red hot, winning his last 12; against one killer after the next. He continued on taking pop shots at the Dagestani. But unlike when Conor McGregor did it, this time things didn't reach a new low. But it was coming very very close. Khabib called him "stupid" multiple times with a smile on his face although it was clear El Cucuy was getting under Nurmagomedov's skin. And he did say he respected him as a fighter. That was never said about McGregor.

They continued to throw jabs at each other for a while. Then it was Khabib actually that tilted the presser in the ugly direction, telling Tony he's not really Mexican, he's American. That set the crowd off and it seems that at least for the build up for the fight Khabib will be the heel. At least, till they come to Brooklyn where there's a monstrous Russian population.

Then came their staredown. And that came oh so close to getting to a Jon Jones - DC level. Tony brought up his former interim title and placed it on the ground between them. Dana had a look of nervousness on his face not knowing what would happen next. With Khabib holding onto the Lightweight strap, he then kicked Tony's belt. That forced White to get security to make their move and start pulling the fighters apart.

On April 18th, a Spring Saturday night, the Barclay's Center with all this heat will feel like a summer's heatwave. Providing of course no one has to pull out this time. Knock wood.