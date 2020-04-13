Tony Ferguson claims he is still cutting weight for the now called off UFC 249 main event

Had things been normal, and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic never happened, #1 lightweight contender Tony Ferguson and reigning champion Khabib Nurmagomedov would have finally locked horns inside the Octagon on April 18 in the headliner of UFC 249. Most of us have already accepted reluctantly after the booking was most recently canceled for the fifth time that it's probably a fight that's not meant to be.

However, Ferguson is a man who doesn't like crying over spilled milk. He is already looking forward to his next opportunity to step inside the Octagon, and believe it or not, the man has been cutting weight for the April 18 fight with Khabib, which has already been called off.

Adding to the never ending list of "Tony Ferguson is the type of guy" jokes, UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen recently pointed out that Tony Ferguson is the type of guy who will cut weight even for a fight that has been called off and we couldn't agree with him anymore.

Ferguson is known for his unconventional and sometimes bizarre methods of training. And he took to Twitter to announce that he is still attempting to make weight by Friday for the now canceled fight against Khabib.

“Still Workin’” Gonna Make Weight By Friday #ChampionshipWeight 155lbs. It’s A TUF Thing. Champ (expletive) Only #ufc249. Keep Grindin’ Crew”

“Still🙏Workin’” Gonna Make Weight By Friday #ChampionshipWeight 155lbs 🧢⚾️ It’s A TUF Thing 💯 Champ Shit Only™️ #ufc249 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 Keep Grindin’ Crew 💪🕶 pic.twitter.com/BqL874mVOg — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) April 11, 2020

When Ferguson first found out that UFC 249 has been postponed, his initial reaction was that of surprise, but he quickly recollected himself and said that he will get back to the grind immediately, preparing for the next time an opportunity comes by.

“Oh wow. Oh, well. I’m still going to train. I’m sure it’s for a good reason. Let’s be real. I got to keep the faith.”

Ferguson last competed against veteran fighter Donald Cerrone at UFC 238 in June last year where he came away with a knockout victory.