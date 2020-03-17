Tony Ferguson posts bizarre training video ahead of UFC 249

Tony Ferguson spotted doing bizarre stuff in his training session.

UFC 249 still on schedule, despite the cancellation of three UFC events, as per Dana White.

With the massive Coronavirus outbreak around the world, the UFC finally announced the cancellation of three upcoming events, including the highly-awaited UFC London. However, one pay-per-view which is still on schedule is UFC 249, which is set to be headlined by the blockbuster bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson for the UFC Lightweight Championship.

Despite there being some doubts over the current status of UFC 249, one man who remains focused on his training for the Lightweight Title fight is Tony Ferguson. 'El Cucuy', who is known for pulling off some of the most bizarre training stunts, was spotted suplexing a box in a recently-uploaded Instagram clip.

Tony Ferguson spotted doing bizarre stuff in training session

At UFC 249, Tony Ferguson will be challenging Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC Lightweight Championship, in a fight which was booked by the Ultimate Fighting Championship for the fifth time after Ferguson's last win in the Octagon over Donald Cerrone.

Despite the cancellation of three upcoming UFC events, Dana White has stated that UFC 249 will be taking place and will still be on schedule. And in the lead-up to the big event on April 18th, Ferguson has now been spotted doing bizarre stuff during his training session.

Check it out below:

When is UFC 249 scheduled for?

UFC 249 is currently scheduled for April 18th and will be headlined by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson. However, it remains to be seen what the future has in store for the event amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.