Tony Ferguson warns Charles Oliveira not to turn up overweight or their UFC 256 fight is off

Tony Ferguson has sent a warning to Charles Oliveira.

In the co-main event of UFC 256, Ferguson is set to battle Oliveira in an intriguing lightweight bout. The winner could subsequently enter a number one contender fight so the stakes are high for this one. Given the stakes, Ferguson has told the Brazilian if he misses weight, their fight is off as he will make 155lbs with ease.

Posting a warning to Oliveira via a caption on his Instagram post, Ferguson wrote:

"TUF13 - We Are No Longer Working W/ My Former Nutritionists Perfecting Athletes. At The Beginning Of This Camp I Made A Conscious Decision To Trust In What Got Me Here & The Results Are Amazing," Ferguson wrote. "I Have Been Competing In Athletics For Over 30 Years & Making Weight The Same Amount Of Time. 🤼‍♂️ Weight Is Good & Eating Right!!!

"I Am Counting On The Brazilian @charlesdobronxs & Others To Come In Overweight Like Usual. So I’m Calling It Now. Case Law: Short Notice Fight, @charlesdobronxs Will Not Cut Weight All Week & Show Up 3-4 Lbs Over Weight & Use The Excuse Of A Short Notice Fight," he continued. "If he shows up that much overweight We are not competing. So crew, Make sure you visit the kids page @charlesdobronxs & Encourage him to make the weight if you want to see a fight. Champ Shit Only™️ Crew"

Tony Ferguson aware of Charles Oliveira's weight misses

The message by Ferguson to Oliveira does have some meaning behind it.

"Do Bronx" last missed weight back in 2016 when he fought Ricardo Lamas at featherweight but missed weight by nearly 10 pounds. When he was fighting at featherweight, it was common for him to miss weight as he has missed four times in his career. Ferguson, meanwhile, has never missed weight in his entire career.

Ferguson enters this fight coming off a brutal knockout loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 for the interim lightweight title. Before the loss, "El Cucuy" was on a 12-fight winning streak where he had wins over the likes of Anthony Pettis, Donald Cerrone, Kevin Lee, Rafael dos Anjos, and Edson Barboza.

☠️☠️☠️☠️🥊🥊☠️



Seven wins in a row. Seven straight finishes.



Charles Oliveira is on a serious hot streak 🔥#UFC256 | Saturday | BT Sport 1 HD pic.twitter.com/iyXP6gDORA — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) December 7, 2020

Charles Oliveira, meanwhile, is on a seven-fight winning streak but is taking a massive step up in competiton against Ferguson. Last time out, he submitted Kevin Lee in the main event of UFC Brasilia. During this run, he also registered wins over Jared Gordon, Jim Miller, and Clay Guida.