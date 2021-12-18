Brock Lesnar had a memorable UFC career. In a few short years, Lesnar reached unimaginable heights in a sport he hadn’t competed very long in. Lesnar became the biggest pay-per-view draw for the UFC at the time and ascended to the top of the UFC heavyweight division.

Obviously, Lesnar’s name opened doors for him, but it was his ability that led him to success.

Prior to his transition to MMA, Lesnar had a decorated amateur wrestling background. He's a former NCAA Division I heavyweight champion wrestler from the University of Minnesota. Following his success in collegiate wrestling, Lesnar signed with WWE and quickly became one of their biggest stars.

Many questioned whether Lesnar would be successful in the UFC. He had only one professional MMA bout to his name, but made the most of his opportunity and ended up proving the naysayers wrong. This list will look at the top 5 Brock Lesnar UFC moments.

#5. Brock Lesnar confronts Daniel Cormier – UFC 226

UFC 226: Miocic v Cormier

UFC 226 was a historic event for the promotion. The main event was a superfight between then UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and then-UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. Prior to the event, there were rumors that former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar would be challenging the winner.

With the idea of a lucrative fight with Lesnar possibly awaiting the winner, it looked like Cormier was extra motivated. Cormier defeated Miocic to become a two-division UFC champion and then proceeded to call Lesnar into the octagon.

Lesnar entered the octagon and immediately shoved Cormier and the two exchanged words. He mentioned that he wasn’t impressed with the heavyweight performances that night while Cormier stated that he’d put Lesnar to sleep.

It looked like it was straight out of an episode of WWE SmackDown, with the two eventually being separated. The post-fight confrontation clearly worked as it trended online and became just as big a story as Cormier’s historic win.

